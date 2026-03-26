Her Sister-In-Law Kept Taunting Her For Going On Too Many Walks, So She Told Her To Stay Out Of Her Business

Dealing with in-laws can be tricky business and this story is a proof of that!

This girl shares how she suspects her SIL hid her walking shoes because she was jealous.

Check out the full story.

AITA for leaving because my SIL hid my shoes to keep me from taking walks? Sorry if there are any sentences that are missing words, this was over 5000 characters when I first wrote it so I had to edit it down. She is my SISTER IN LAW not my sister. My SIL has three little ones, and her husband (my step brother) had to leave the country for work for a few months. I offered to stay so I could help her out where needed, and she happily accepted.

This is where things get weird…

I live across town so not THAT far. I was there for 3 days when my SIL commented on me going on daily walks. I have taken a daily walk of at least a mile since October 2018. Yes, even with a cold, yes, even in cold weather, yes to all of it. On nice days the walk is usually 4 miles. At my SILs, I started taking a path that was about two miles. I asked if she wanted me to watch the kids while she got some exercise and she scoffed and said she was too busy, but it must be nice. I was a little puzzled since I was offering to help. But the comments kept coming.

UH OH…

She kept trying to poke holes. “But it’s not REALLY a mile every day right?” and “What would you do if you broke your foot? Would you get anxious if you couldn’t take a walk?” Then one morning I couldn’t find my shoes. My SIL woke up an hour later, I was eating breakfast with the kids, and I asked her. She told me to go check the back door, and when I’d gotten back, she pointed at them by the door and said I must have missed them. I took my walk after telling her that her joke wasn’t funny. She was annoyed when I got back and told me that she thinks I need to see a therapist over my anxiety/obsession. I told her that I do have a therapist, and she said I clearly need a new one because this one isn’t helping. I asked her point blank why does it bother her so much if I want to take a walk?

That’s INSANE!

She said I was supposed to be there to help her with the kids and I’m disappearing for hours at a time. I told her that my walks take about 30 minutes, and I’m doing it while they have down time. I put my shoes in the guest room with the rest of my things and they were gone the next morning. I just said nevermind and packed my things and left.

She’s confused about the whole thing!

My SIL called me when I was on my way home and said I was overreacting and being childish and this is why I am single and alone. I told her that I don’t play these stupid games and that I would still pick up the girls and stay until she got home from work but that she’s on her own for everything else. AITA?

GEEZ! That sounds annoying!

Why would the sister in law be so jealous?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this girl is not at fault here.

This user knows the SIL is a bit too old for these games!

This user thinks the SIL probably doesn’t like the walks.

This user thinks the SIL is the one who needs a therapist.

This user knows this girl is a hero!

Somebody’s being really unreasonable!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.