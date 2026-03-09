High School Student Knows It’s A Bad Idea To Mow Wet Grass, But One Homeowner Wants His Lawn Mowed Anyway

Imagine being a teenager with a lawn mowing business. What would you do if it just rained. Would you mow the wet grass as usual, or would you explain to your clients why you wouldn’t be mowing their lawns until they were dry?

In this story, one teen is in this exact situation, and they know it’s a bad idea to mow wet grass. The problem is that one homeowner insists on having his lawn mowed anyway.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Mow your lawn wet? Okay, enjoy the look when it dries. I had a pretty successful lawn mowing hustle in high school, with enough regulars to have a decent income. Sometimes, it just rains every inconvenient day and lawns get longer and longer. Most customers understood that they needed to be patient and wait until it’s dry enough to mow, but not this one guy.

He insisted on having his yard mowed.

He was on the cutting edge of impatience, and in a mowment of dullness, he insisted I come and “deal with this” because it was too long, even though it had continued to rain even on the same day. I told him, this is not going to go well, but he insisted, so I got out there and did the best I could, with wet soggy grass clumping up all over the place. If you know anything about this, you know that mowing thick wet grass with a push mower tends to just lay the grass over and not really cut it, so you can imagine what it looked like after two dry days.

It didn’t look good.

The house was on a busy corner of the neighborhood, so until I could get to a week later, it looked like a troop of drunken monkeys had attacked his lawn with scissors. It looked much worse than if he’d just waited until it was dry. The only thing I felt bad about was that everyone knew that was my work, so I made sure to make it look super nice as soon as I could do it properly.

Hopefully, the homeowner learned why it was a bad idea to mow wet grass after that experience.

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this situation.

This person doesn’t think OP won.

If it rains a lot, you have no choice but to mow anyway.

One person couldn’t resist more puns.

This is weird.

Here’s some good advice.

Being demanding can really backfire.

