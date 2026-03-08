Homeowner Does All The Construction Work On An Addition To His House, But His Wife Lets Her Friends Believe She Helped

Imagine deciding to add an addition onto your house, and you decide to do all the work yourself. Would you be upset if your wife took credit for the building addition and pretended like she helped?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he’s really annoyed when he hears his wife talking to her friends about all the hard work she did. However, he’s wondering if he was wrong to call her out on it.

Let’s read the whole story to see if he should’ve kept his mouth shut, or if she shouldn’t have let her friends believe lies.

AITA for taking credit for something I did? During the pandemic and working from home my wife (28 F) and I (28 M) decided that we needed a little more space and so decided to invest in building a garage/office/bedroom for our house. In order to save money I did everything myself. From design, to concrete, to framing, electrical, and plumbing I did everything with my own two hands. (I worked with the city and had all the correct permits and sign off and such). After months of blood sweat and tears the building is done and I have to say I’m really proud of it.

He spent every spare moment working on the project.

Unless I was at work, doing my chores, or on date nights with my wife I was working on the expansion. My wife has never had any interest in building or the like and so did not help with any of the construction. This is fine and was what we had discussed before we ever started.

But he felt like she took credit for the work.

The other night we got together with a group of friends we hadn’t seen since before the pandemic. My wife started to brag about the expansion and was showing off pictures of the construction. She was saying things like “we worked really hard on it” or agreeing with people when they would say “You really put alot of work into that!” Directed at her. It started to wear on me over the course of the night.

He called her out on her lies.

Finally when she was saying how it had been so hard working on the building in the summer heat I chimed in and said “You know I don’t remember you out there sweating in the heat with me.” She backpedaled but was mad at me the whole drive home saying how I had embarrassed her in front of friends. AITA for taking the credit for the work that I did?

I can see why her comments annoyed him. She should’ve given him credit for doing the work. She could’ve bragged about him and how hard he worked. But was calling her out in front of her friends really a good idea?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this situation.

