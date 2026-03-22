Homeowner Is Careful To Follow The Neighborhood’s Community Guidelines, But There Are Lots Of Loopholes

Imagine living in a neighborhood with an HOA that had a lot of picky rules about what you could and could not do on your property. Would you follow the intention of the rules, or would you use the rules as a form of rebellion?

In this story, one homeowner takes the second approach. Technically, she’s not breaking any rules, but she’s also not following their intention.

Keep reading for the whole story.

MC + a few law classes = me creating an amazing yard. My last rental lease ended just as the stay on evictions was lifted in 20/21 because of Covid. We couldn’t find a place to rent or buy reasonably. After 63 days in a hotel, with a puppy, we settled and pretty much bought the first thing we could.

It was a rough year.

We get the keys and a very large community guideline book at the same time. No problem I’ll check that out later and I set it aside. We move in work on getting settled and have the most insane year ever. We get Covid, my brand new house starts on fire (two different times actually), I get put on medical leave and let go. So I kinda forgot the guidelines.

But the HOA didn’t forget the guidelines.

Spring shows up and so does a note on my door stating per guidelines I had 30 days to paint or stain my steps or I could be fined. We had actually just started to stain the back steps that very day. It just didn’t sit well with me so I got out the guidelines. Sure enough it states u must paint or stain your steps. Paint colors must be approved.

But there was a loophole.

Oh happy day it doesn’t state stain colors must be approved. When they tried to make me restain them I went back to their book. You are allowed to plant flowers and shrubs without approval but you must have mulch. No problem, I made my own blue mulch for the entire front yard.

Time for more loopholes.

I was told I need a certain percentage of grass in my yard. I asked for the percentage since there is not one in that book and then proceeded to plant every kinda of decorative grass I could find as a border in my front yard. They showed up one day with clipboard and told me I had to take out at least 75% of the plants in my yard.

OP was a trendsetter.

I said done, as soon as all of my neighbors yards are 75% grass too. I really started something on that street since almost every house had done something drastic to their yard as well. I’d attach a picture if I could. Neighbors would stop just to say they drive down my street everyday just to look at what was blooming.

Oh, wow! I’d love to see what that yard looks like. It sounds colorful.

Reddit was split on whether or not this was a good story.

This person is reminded of a book.

Another person shares a story about a garden.

But this person calls OP “entitled.”

And another person thinks the house sounds “ugly.”

When the neighbors join your rebellion, you’ve really won.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.