Homeowner Wants To Add A Second Story To Her Home, But The Construction Will Be A Huge Inconvenience For The Whole Neighborhood

Imagine living in a small HOA neighborhood full of older homes. If one of your neighbors wanted to do a construction project to their home that would be a huge inconvenience for you, would you be okay with that, or would you vote against it?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and they want to vote against it. There are quite a few reasons why they don’t want this construction project to go forward.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for voting against my neighbor adding another story to their house It’s not a normal HOA situation. The neighbor bought an expensive 2-bedroom vintage house, a historic near-100-year-old hotel cottage in a HOA with only seven other families. Because the eight houses are former hotel cottages they have unusually tight parking, a single shared water service line and sewer, no garages, no street parking, and a narrow shared drive. Sounds like it’s almost a townhome type arrangement except that they have separate walls, and less parking than you see with modern townhomes.

One homeowner wants to have a huge construction project done on her home.

After living there for a year she asks the neighbors to approve a major construction project adding a second story which will require a over a year to complete and an RV parked in the limited shared space for her family to live in while it is going on. It will also require all the neighbors to park over a block away instead of at their houses while the work is going on. And the work will be done by her ex husband between other jobs (apparently he’s a contractor.)

But parking and noise aren’t the only issues for the neighbors.

Also on a more permanent basis it will likely require a special assessment to upgrade the shared utilities and a permanent increase in utility costs. In short, it’s not just a little noise, it’s a major imposition for at least a year, and will permanently affect the neighbors. I really can’t blame them for being less than enthusiastic.

This sounds like a horrible inconvenience for the neighbors. But should the homeowner be allowed to do the construction anyway? It is her home, after all.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

