Homeowners Find A Loophole In Their HOA, So They Band Together To Get Out Of It

Imagine buying a home that’s part of an HOA. Would you bother reading the HOA bylaws, or would you just try to comply with the silly rules as you encountered them?

In this story, some homeowners actually look at the bylaws pretty closely, and it ends up being their ticket out of the HOA without having to move.

Keep reading to see what they discovered.

We left our HOA due to a well Loop Hole We lived on the edge street of our HOA. It was discovered that the way the bylaws were written, it all hinged on if you were connected to the community well. We rallied 44 people on our street to connect to municipal water. We found a government grant and got a bulk price from a lawyer and plumber and got our costs down from about 12k a house to 3k a house.

Working together really worked out well!

Then we worked with the city who agreed to the street work for connection. So I (and others who left) literally have HOA members on 3 sides (and across the street from another HOA), but we are no longer in any HOA! So read your bylaws people! There may be a way out!

Another loophole is not to buy a house in an HOA in the first place, but at least it worked out well for these homeowners.

