Homeowners Went All Out With Spider Decorations, But A Rude Neighbor Threatened To Involve The HOA After Their Decorations Spooked His Arachnophobic Wife

Decorating for the holidays is usually about spreading cheer, not fear.

So when one couple finally went all out for Halloween with giant webs and goofy spiders, their next-door neighbor stormed over demanding it all come down because his wife hated spiders.

But after laughing in his face, this neighbor made it very clear was quite serious.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not taking down our Halloween decorations? My husband and I moved into this neighborhood about two years ago after we got married. We haven’t been able to celebrate Halloween the last two years. It’s our favorite holiday, so this year we decided to go all out.

They spared no expense in making their house as spooky as possible.

We filled our yard with tombstones and skeletons. All of our bushes and trees are wrapped in fake webbing, the tree closest to the street having a huge six-foot spider dangling from its limbs. The final touch was a huge rope web, that we added extra webbing to fill it out, that hangs from our roof all the way out to the street. We’re not into gory stuff, so we got a couple of fuzzy spider decorations to place around the yard. It took us hours to decorate, and we were so excited. My husband looked like a kid in a candy store.

But not everyone was so pleased with the results.

Yesterday, while my husband was at work, I heard a knock on my door. It turned out to be my neighbor. He looked absolutely frantic. I didn’t even have a chance to ask what was happening when he yelled in my face, “You need to take all this stuff down!” I was really taken aback. This neighbor has always been very nice to us. I’ve seen other houses decorate in the past few years, maybe not to this extent, but I know it’s not against our HOA rules. I decided to ask if that was his issue, just in case.

At first, she couldn’t tell if her neighbor was being serious.

He looked at me completely dumbfounded and started going off, “Cut the crap. You need to put all this away. My wife has arachnophobia. Your yard practically gave her a heart attack this morning.” I kind of messed up here and laughed. “I didn’t think our purple fuzzy spiders with big googly eyes would even scare the little kids in the neighborhood. You’re pulling my leg, right?”

That’s when the neighbor really went off the deep end.

He got in my face and practically stepped into my house. “You’re going to scare my wife to death. If you and your husband don’t take all this stuff down, I’m reporting you. I’m a retired police officer, and I can make this a real problem for you.” I started seeing red and getting really uncomfortable because I was completely home alone, and my husband wouldn’t be home for hours. Even if I wanted to take it down, it would be impossible without his help.

She stands her ground against his aggression.

“Listen, this is our first time getting to celebrate Halloween in our house, and we really put a lot into our yard. We don’t even have any gory or graphic decorations. None of our spiders even look realistic. Can we please not do this right now?” “I don’t give a stuff. Take it down or else.” He didn’t really give me a chance to answer. He just started walking back to his yard.

She thinks he’s making way too big of a deal out of this.

Our decorations are not scary. Other neighbors have even said our yard is cute. We also spent a few hundred dollars decorating. It would be a huge waste to take it all down. I haven’t told my husband yet because I know he’s petty and will throw a fit (and probably decorate with even more spiders out of spite). I refuse to take down our decorations. This is really important to us, and I just want to enjoy my favorite holiday with my husband. AITA?

This neighbor needs to take several steps back.

What did Reddit think?

Next time this guy approaches her, it’s safe to have her bases covered.

The HOA usually has the final say in matters like these.

It just wouldn’t be right to let this neighbor spoil the fun.

There are three things this homeowner should do.

He saw a horror show, she saw holiday spirit.

This neighbor’s attitude is definitely far more horrifying than some playful decorations.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.