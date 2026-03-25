Hotel Front Desk Attendant Was Desperately Trying To Secure A Luggage Cart For A Demanding Guest, So When Another Rude Guest Refused To Give It Up, She Flipped

Working in customer service can be challenging at times, but then there are those wonderful days where everyone is lovely and you actually feel like you’re doing some good in the world.

Unfortunately, those days can at times feel few and far between.

And for the hotel front desk attendant in this story, this day in question was absolutely not one of those days.

Read on to find out what pushed her to unprofessionalism.

“I’m telling you, I don’t work here” I work on a hotel front desk, and recently we’ve experienced some heavy rain due to a thunder storm. As a result, on my recent shift, when our lovely exterior sliding doors were not closing, the whole entrance to the lobby got wet. On the day in question, I had two gentleman check in about five minutes apart. The first man grabbed the luggage cart (we only have one!) for his things, loaded it up and took it to his room.

Let’s see how this caused problems when the second guy tried to check in.

The second man is a regular guest, super annoying, but still a frequent guest. He immediately asked for the luggage cart. I told him another guest had it and should be returning it shortly. After about thirty minutes, the second guest is starting to get on my nerves. Like any decent front desk attendant, I called up to the first guest and asked him to kindly return the cart to the lobby as other guests were now waiting for it. He agreed and said he would bring it down shortly.

But her actions left a lot to be desired.

Ten minutes went by – the first guest had had the cart for almost an hour at this point. So I checked the cameras for any sign of life in the hallway. And it turned out that he pushed it into the hallway and left it. I was so annoyed at this point since I’d been harassed over this luggage cart by nagging guest number two. I went to retrieve but I also had to say something. And here’s my first unprofessional move of my front desk career.

Read on to find out exactly what she did.

I knocked on his door and said, “You said you were going to bring this back down, not leave it in the hallway” He replied, “I don’t work here, I said I would bring it down when I was done unpacking. Ya’ll should have two carts anyway.” So I said, “Sir, I’m sorry for bothering you but I’m being harassed over the location of this cart as you have had it for almost an hour.” I grabbed the cart and began to walk away. Then he shouted back, “YOU SHOULD HAVE MORE THAN ONE CART. I’m telling you, I don’t work here.” He slammed his door shut.

Let’s find out what happened when she got the cart back to the second guest.

Yes, I know that whole interaction should not have happened and it was terribly unprofessional. Nagging guest number two finally got the cart, used it and returned it while passive aggressively saying, “ten minutes,” as if others are not allowed to take more than ten minutes with the cart. I will agree almost an hour is too long for one person, but seriously guest number two is awful too. I then texted my immediate boss, told her what happened and apologized.

It’s great that this front desk attendant acknowledges that her actions were a little unprofessional – hopefully her boss is understanding.

Because sometimes people are seriously obnoxious – and it seems like both guests fell into that category.

Good on her for speaking out.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This front desk attendant explained that no matter how many carts you have, people will always be selfish with them.

While others thought that one unprofessional moment every so often was simply human nature.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had a solution.

You’ve got to feel for this front desk attendant, who was put in a really awkward situation here by not one but two selfish guests.

The least the first guest could have done was apologise – the high and mighty attitude he used instead was not okay.

Professionalism aside, she needed to speak up.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.