Insurance Agent Refused To Quote Policy Without Adult Daughter’s Permission, So A Mother Tried To List Herself On The Vehicle

Some parents think they can help their kids with anything.

So, what would you do if a customer insisted on speaking for her adult daughter and kept pushing you to bend the rules? Would you go ahead and quietly run the quote? Or would you stand firm, even if it upsets her?

In the following story, an insurance agent finds themselves in this situation and sticks to the rules. Here’s how it all played out.

Insurance fraud ma’am, it’s a real thing. Today, I spoke with a woman who called in using one of our marketing flyers to get a quote for auto insurance for her daughter. US-based. Karen: Hi there, my daughter is moving out of our house to Colorado and needs to get a quote for insurance for her vehicle. Me: Of course, I’d be happy to help. Is she available to speak with? I just have to get her permission and read her a quick disclosure. Karen: She’s not available. She’s on my policy, though.

The woman tried to come up with workarounds.

Me: Ok, maybe we can work around this. Are you on the registration for her vehicle? Karen: No. Why can’t I quote her a policy? I’m her mother. Me: Because she’s over 18. She’s an adult. She has to decide whether to let you speak to me. Karen: Well, then, what about quoting this vehicle at the new address in Colorado with my name on it?

At this point, the agent really had to break it down for the woman.

Me: Ma’am, the rates wouldn’t be accurate, and you have no insurable interest in the vehicle as you just stated. Karen: I don’t understand why you can’t help me. Me: Because, as I stated, your daughter is a grown adult and needs to provide permission for you. Plus, what you’re asking is technically insurance fraud. Karen: Whatever.

The agent is serious about their career.

She hung up. I noted that the household was attempting to impersonate her daughter. I had such a smug sense of entitlement after that. Don’t try to lie. I’m licensed, and I’m not risking my job, so you can not purchase insurance from me. If I’m not selling, I’m not making money. Also. Your child is an adult. Cut the cord.

Wow! She meant well, but it’s clear why it wasn’t possible.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this story.

Here’s the law in the UK.

This person questions whether it was really fraud.

This husband knows how to impersonate his wife.

For this person, it’s legal to do that very thing.

It seems like he could’ve helped.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.