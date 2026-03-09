Introverted Man Didn’t Text 24/7 Like His Friend Wanted, So She Decided The Friendship Was Too One Sided And Threatened To Block Him

Not everyone measures friendship the same way.

So when one introverted guy kept things casual with a girl who preferred intense, consistent closeness, she started to feel like she was carrying the entire connection.

Before long, the friendship’s slow fade suddenly turned into a dramatic cutoff.

AITA For Not Messaging My Friend Everyday Mid-2024, I (M) was in a production/play. I made friends with a girl there, and she and I became closer over the year. Soon enough, the production ended, and we mostly talked over text and in passing in the hallways.

Now, I’m not a super social guy. I don’t really have any close friends, but I have lots of friends and people I’m friendly with. She, on the other hand, really enjoys being close with people, but not many people.

I allowed myself to be close to her, but I wasn’t too stressed about maintaining a super close friendship because I’m not the type of guy who needs that. This led to her mostly initiating text conversations, and then the conversations would continue for hours. Eventually, as we saw each other less due to not being in a production, we grew a bit further apart. I still talked to her occasionally, but it was very rare.

Anyway, one day she texted me out of the blue that she hates how we never talk and that she puts in so much more effort than me. I apologized for not putting in effort and validated her feelings before telling her that putting in effort to maintain close social relationships is very draining for me, but I’m willing to talk anytime. She said that it isn’t good enough and that she can’t be friends with me anymore and she’s going to block me.

I told her that I don’t hate her, that I respect her decision to drop friends she doesn’t believe are worth the investment, and that I wish her the best of luck in everything if we never talk again. I’m not sure if I needed to do something else or if it was just never going to work because of our personalities. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

