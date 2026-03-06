Kids Accidentally Hit A Parked Car With A Baseball, So The Car Owner Insists On Calling An Officer

Imagine letting your kids play catch outside, but they accidentally hit a parked car with a baseball. Would you be willing to pay for any damage that was done to the car? What if you disagreed with the car owner about what damage was actually done?

In this story, one parent is in this exact situation, and they decide to let an officer weigh in.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Ok let’s call the park officer This happened July 4th weekend. I am a member and have a place in a self contained camp community. Nice quiet place with a lake and pools and a restaurant and things like that. I love it because my kid can be a kid like I was and go wander with friends and disappear until dinner time and I don’t have to worry. Our place is on a small cul de sac that is grassed in and we use it for kids to play and set up cornhole and all that.

A guest ended up getting really upset.

Because it’s July 4th a bunch of people have guests so the park is more full than normal, and a guest of someone on the circle parked at the edge of the grass. Well my kid and another kid were playing catch and one of the kids missed the ball and it hit the parked car. Owner of the car comes out hot and going at the kids. Me and the other kid’s parent both go over to calm the situation. Obviously if there’s damage we’ll take care of it because it’s from our kids.

The guy was being completely unreasonable.

But this guy starts going off about all these dents and this big scratch and a crack in the windshield and all this is the kids’ fault. I was willing to be reasonable but when you start saying you want a ton of extra work done trying to blame my kid I get a little less reasonable. So we’re going back and forth and then he says the magic word that if we aren’t willing to pay for everything he’s going to call the park safety office to come deal with it. Knowing where this was going I smiled and said yes ok let’s do that.

The officer was not on the angry man’s side.

So the officer comes out and to no ones surprise but this guy the area his car is parked is a no parking area, so not only does the officer tell him to deal with it because if he had followed the rules and parked in an actual parking zone this wouldn’t have happened, and because they guy told him he’d been parked there for 2 days with no issues before now, he got a nice fat ticket and order to move his car. He turned bright red but didn’t say another word and moved his car and we didn’t see or hear from him the rest of the weekend.

I love how the whole situation backfired spectacularly for the rude guest. If he had been reasonable, it would’ve ended much differently.

When you’re breaking the rules, don’t call an officer!

