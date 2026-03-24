March 24, 2026 at 5:47 pm

Landlord Tells Tenant To Mow The Lawn, So The Tenant Complies Even Though It’s Late At Night

by Jayne Elliott

moving the lawn at night

Shutterstock/Reddit

Imagine renting a home from a landlord who likes to give ridiculous demands such as mowing the lawn when it’s already late at night. Would you comply, or would you refuse?

In this story, one tenant is in this situation, and they decide to comply. They also refuse to stop no matter how many neighbors complain.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Mow the lawn? Okay.

This happened about 5 years ago now, but still fills me with fuzzy warmth.

We were living in a rented house in a very rural hamlet of about 20 houses, 60 people and 30 dogs.

The house was cheap, but falling apart, the landlord was the worst kind of jerk who’d pick up on anything he could blame on us, but not deal with minor issues like the central heating not working, or the stairs falling down.

The landlord’s parents lived next door, so there was a lot of snooping went on, and often he’d just phone from their house to harass us.

The renter quickly complied with the landlord’s request.

Anyway, on this particular day, we get a phone call at 10pm, demanding I mowed the 1/4 acre lawn.

Yes sir, not a problem I will do that right away.

Now, a relevant piece of information here is that my lawnmower at the time was a cheap old Briggs and Stratton number which I found in a skip. It worked fine, but there was no recoil starter, and no muffler.

So, I drag the mower out, start it using a half knackered drill and mowed the lawn.

Every inch of it.

The whole neighborhood was upset.

Was on until 1am, had a couple of neighbours come and scream at me.

Explained it was at the landlord’s behest and I didn’t want evicting, talk to the landlord.

Couple of days later the landlord comes to complain to me because I did exactly what he said to.

After that he just started trying to send a bloke around to mow the lawn.

Complying really worked out since OP never had to mow the lawn again.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I wonder which was louder.

Screenshot 2026 02 25 at 4.26.25 PM Landlord Tells Tenant To Mow The Lawn, So The Tenant Complies Even Though Its Late At Night

This person did some math.

Screenshot 2026 02 25 at 4.26.36 PM Landlord Tells Tenant To Mow The Lawn, So The Tenant Complies Even Though Its Late At Night

Not complying might’ve been smarter.

Screenshot 2026 02 25 at 4.26.46 PM Landlord Tells Tenant To Mow The Lawn, So The Tenant Complies Even Though Its Late At Night

That was sarcasm. Obviously, these are super important issues!

Screenshot 2026 02 25 at 4.27.04 PM Landlord Tells Tenant To Mow The Lawn, So The Tenant Complies Even Though Its Late At Night

Having the neighbors complain to your landlord can be really effective.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.

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