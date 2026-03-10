Long-Time Friend Group Loved Vacationing Together, But When Their Trip To NYC Got Underway, It Became Quickly Clear Their Prior Sleeping Arrangements Weren’t Going To Work Anymore

Travelling with friends can be great fun – especially if you’re long-time friends with strong relationships.

But it’s never without its drama.

As we all grow up our circumstances can be quite different, which can put people in awkward situations as the plans are being drawn up.

So the couple in this story worked hard to ensure that their friend’s financial circumstances weren’t a barrier to her attending their planned trip to New York City.

However, when the trip got underway, it became clear that they had a different drama on their hands.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for insisting on sharing a bed with my boyfriend? Some time ago, I went on a quick weekend trip to NYC with my partner and two of our closest friends. The four of us have all been friends for about 5 years. I am male and 27 years old, while my boyfriend Kyle is 28. The friends that accompanied us were Liz (26, female) and Josh (27, male). At the time of the trip, Josh was single, and Liz was dating Aaron, who was unable to attend the trip. Liz was also struggling financially, while for the rest of us this trip wasn’t particularly expensive. Kyle and I did not live together, and in fact lived just far enough apart that we were only seeing each other maybe once a month.

Let’s see how they approached the financial aspect of the trip.

During planning, we took a few measures to make the expense easier on Liz. The rest of us were proactive on this – we knew she was struggling and didn’t want her to have to ask us to cut costs, nor did we want her to cancel, so our itinerary involved the cheapest bus tickets there and one hotel room with two beds to share. I know for some people it might be an immediate red flag that we had a mixed gender room, but we’ve all known each other for years, and have done this before without issue. On the way to NYC, Liz said that Aaron actually didn’t want her to share a bed with Josh, and would prefer instead that she shared a bed with either Kyle or I – not because Aaron had any malice towards Josh, purely because Kyle and I are gay and that made him feel better about either us sharing a bed with Liz. I was kind of upset by this, as Kyle and I don’t get to see each other that often, so I didn’t really want to be split from him. If this had been brought up earlier, I would’ve happily just paid for a separate room for Kyle and I.

Read on to find out how they tried to find a solution that worked for everyone.

Kyle and I said we’d see if we could get a cot at the hotel for Liz so that she could sleep on her own. At the hotel, we were unable to procure a cot, and once we got in the room Kyle and I put our suitcases on the same bed. Josh decided to sleep on the floor to accommodate Liz. I felt terrible about this part, Josh shouldn’t have had to sleep on the floor while on vacation. We didn’t argue about it at any point, but it seemed like Liz was bristling a bit in the hotel room. Josh was insisting that he was fine with the floor and telling us not to worry, but I feel like he got the short end of the stick.

And this isn’t sitting well with this guy in the aftermath of the trip.

I’m torn. I felt it was unfair to spring on us last minute that the boundaries Liz and Aaron had set were going to interfere with mind and Kyle’s relationship. It feels unfair for Aaron to say that because he’s uncomfortable with Liz sharing a bed with a straight man, Kyle and I must instead be the ones to share beds with others. This isn’t a boundary issue for Kyle and I – we trust each other enough to share beds within this group when we have to – we just didn’t want to be split up. AITA?

There are people in the wrong here – but this guy and his boyfriend are not included in that. Neither is the other, male friend.

Liz, however, could’ve definitely brought this up much sooner. It was her problem to sort with her boyfriend, not something to burden the others with.

Lucky for Liz, the other friend was so accommodating that he actually slept on the floor – not super fair, considering how much he must’ve spent on the trip.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought it was Aaron’s problem to solve.

While others thought that Liz should’ve spoken up sooner.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought Liz should’ve slept on the floor herself.

These guys worked really hard to be accommodating of Liz’s financial circumstances, so the fact that the sleeping arrangements ended up so problematic must’ve felt like a bit of a slap in the face.

It’s understandable that the issue came up in the end – in another timeline, perhaps Josh might’ve had a girlfriend who was uncomfortable with the situation – but forcing the poor guy onto the floor or expecting a couple to sleep apart isn’t a nice solution.

If Aaron had a problem, he should’ve found a way to deal with it – or learned to trust his girlfriend – not burdened everyone else with his discomfort.

This really wasn’t fair.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.