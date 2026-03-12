Looking For An Easy Lunch You Can Bring With You To Work? This Teacher Has A Very Strange Option.

Finding something to take to work (or school) for lunch each day can be a chore, but one TikToker regularly posts interesting ideas.

One of her simple but delicious options has gone viral, getting millions of views, and it is easy to see why.

She made a video of herself at lunch, enjoying what she packed. Her video begins with her saying, “Happy Monday, ok, I have a big old sweet potato, holy crap, some green onions, some butter, Buddha kaza, and we’re just going to live.”

Ok, that is an unexpected combination for lunch.

She goes on to prepare her lunch. The potato was already cooked the night before. “Ok, I thought I had a butter knife, but ok, we’ll make do with a fork. Mmmhmmm. Perfect.”

She cuts open the end of the potato and starts inserting the butter, cheese, and other items into it. Oddly, she just eats the onions separately.

This is a very weird meal, but I bet it was easy.

Then she just digs right in, taking bites right off the end. She holds it almost like a burrito. She says, “It’s just a peaceful lunch today, ok? We’re just chilling. We deserve a minute.”

The video shows her eating the whole lunch.

At one point, she says, “I wish I had a latte. I wish I had a latte. That would be superior. But at least I have this big old potato.”

I would have never thought of the potato as her full lunch, but they do have lots of vitamins and nutrients, so it might be fine.

Plus, it was obviously very easy to eat, which is important in many situations.

Check out the full video below and enjoy lunch with this TikToker.

The commenters on this video seem to love it.

Here is someone who also had a sweet potato.

Cheese can make anything better.

Who needs a knife anyway?

What did I just watch?!

