Man Answered A Knock From His Pizza Guy Late At Night, And He Ended Up Helping Decode A Very Confused And Shady Delivery Call

Delivery drivers go through different kinds of situations every time.

The following story involves a man who opened his door to his regular pizza guy.

He noticed that the pizza guy was in distress, so he offered help.

What followed gave him a whole new appreciation for how chaotic pizza delivery can be.

Let’s take a closer look!

Pizza guy knocking on our door for help We have an awesome pizza guy. He’s kind of a friend now since he comes so much. We tip him very well. The next step will be to invite him to chill with a beer after his shift. I heard knocking on my door this weekend. I didn’t invite anyone. I looked through the magic eye. I saw our pizza guy. He seemed very worried.

This man asked the pizza guy what the problem was.

I opened the door. He was like, “Hey, I really need your help!” I was very curious. He explained to me he was on a shady order. The address where he was about to deliver did not exist. He lost his cellphone. He needed ours. I let him call.

They were able to reach the customer by phone.

The customer wasn’t speaking very loud. So he put her on speakerphone. The woman that answered was clearly lost. She did not know where she lived. I suspected she was on heavy drugs. Her speech didn’t make any sense. The voice was matching the witch voices we hear in movies. I barely understood anything.

He was amazed how the pizza guy understood the customer’s address.

But he was so used to this kind of customer. He did decode what she was trying to say. I was so amazed. She basically mixed two addresses together. She did this because she was mixing two bars as reference points. She was so weird.

Now, he understands how difficult a pizza delivery job is.

I finally understood how his job could be a nightmare sometimes. It involves crossing paths with those people. I said he was always welcome here. I said it was if he needed help or just to chill. He was very grateful.

He thinks people can be stupid and harsh to delivery workers.

As a customer now, I am more aware of what you’re doing, guys. I mean, I was reading your stories. People are stupid and harsh. I cannot imagine people being angry when they’re about to get a pizza. But they still exist. Do you have any tips? How could we facilitate his delivery when he comes to our house?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

“Hangry” would be a better word, says this one.

This person commends OP.

Finally, this one relies on a good flashlight.

Behind every hot pizza is a delivery story that we don’t know about.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.