Man Claiming To Be An Employee Called The Customer Line, So The Person Taking The Call Demanded His Employee Number Before Transferring Him

When you work for a company, and you have an issue, there is often a department you can call to get help.

What would you do if an employee called in and got you, but then gave you attitude when you offered to transfer him to the correct department?

That is what happened to the call center employee in this story, so he looked into the situation and may have gotten someone else in trouble.

Let’s read all about it.

Guy calls in pretending to be an employee, gets actual employee in trouble So, a guy calls in giving major attitude claims he is an employee.

First thing he says and immediate red flag because if youre an employee talking to me is the equivalent of working at walmart and calling the deli to complain about hours missing from your check So, before he starts whatever he wants to rant about I just let him know “hey, so this is X dept…did you mean to call the employee hotline? I can get you over if…”

Wow, he certainly has an attitude.

he snaps at me “i know who I called the wait is too long you guys need to fix this” Lol…here we go.

But you’re an employee (HAS to be a new hire because theres no way) and I dont tolerate the nonsense from customers so hes about to find out today so this time I’m more stern, “hey, im sorry about whatever is going on but this line is only for customers if you’re an employee I’m gonna have to get you over to the employee department.” Now this isnt my first rodeo…and I have had customers thinking they are a master strategist pretending to be employees thinking they can weasel their way into the backrooms of the company and speak with the CEO or something ridiculous, but I can actually look up and verify employees in the system I use.

What does this guy even want?

So, before I transfer him to the employee line I ask for his employee number because I can, and he goes “this is ridiculous” and puts me on hold. Like hes really mad lol. He comes back after a minute or so and I am salivating at the mouth because I am eager to put a name to the person I’m speaking to and he says to me “what do you need my number for?”

This should be obvious.

Uh because you want me to call employee hotline for you, you can call yourself, but if I call for you im not putting in my number duh…cold transfer is a no-no so gimme that number and lets be done with it. Well he gives me a number, I honestly thought he would just hang up after my road block but he actually gave it to me, I looked him up, number was legit, I code it in…transfer him and thats it.

Oh, wow. Where did he get that number?

Well…the number belonged to someone else…another employee! So, I kept an eye on the notes of the account because he was very rude to me and our company the agents in this dept actually look out for one another and apparently the employee who was a new hire was stupid enough to tell his friend if he wanted to escalate an issue to call in with his number. lol.

He is going to get both of them in trouble.

So, the idiot does just that, got me, lied, I transferred him over he apparently wears the poor agent out about something silly. The agent leaves notes, escalates it to her superior and a whole show ensued.

So I’m not sure what the outcome of this will be, but I just found it amusing that someone would do something so ridiculous, I was being messy and tried to look him up in teams but the email is inactive lol. Oh man he really messed up.

This is a weird story, but just one more example that shows that it is better to treat people nicely than yell at them if you want to get good results.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

This commenter says they should not give out IDs.

What an idiot.

This would have been too funny.

I’m not sure this is a good policy.

This is a great policy.

Sorry, sir, but that isn’t your ID.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.