Man Is Annoyed That Part-Time Coworker Does Her Job Very Slowly, So He Complains To His Supervisor

AITA for complaining to my supervisor that my fellow coworker is clumsy and slow? So I work at a warehouse , which follows the same dynamics as a standard online shipping establishment. We do accept quite a bit of part timers to assist the full timers and lessen our work load. I manage part time workers as well as oversee the warehouse duties. The issue at hand is that , there was this girl(Pris) hired for part time and let me tell you from the moment she entered I knew she was going to be no good.

Had a very puzzled and constantly confused look from the start always would ask like a million questions. She does the work and is somewhat “hardworking” or whatever but she does it slow , I don’t know if she has a mental disability or something but yeah she is not very efficient. Some of our tasks include carrying boxes that weigh anywhere from 5-15kg. So anyways this time around I had her with me and we were sorting boxes into specific postal codes. She was literally taking the box one by one instead of two or three at once so that we could get the job done faster.

So I shouted once a bit harshly to compel her to take the parcels faster so that they wont all mount up. She did eventually end up taking two boxes per time but still was extremely slow. Then god forbid she started crying out of nowhere and that was when I realised I had enough and complained to my supervisor.

He said I was being too harsh and that most part timers are students and I should just let them be.

I don’t know if I’m really in the wrong or if my supervisor is just too naive, student or not if you can’t do a job properly she should find another job. There are 7 other female part timers as well but they assist with labelling the parcels and scanning only this female part-timer assists me with the main warehouse duties, the rest are guys. Do tell me if I’m justified(If I am, I’m planning to take a video of her working to show to my supervisor) or if I’m wrong I’d think about changing her to another simpler task like the other females are doing including scanning and labelling.

