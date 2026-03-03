Man Parks In A Garage While Visiting His Friend For The Weekend, But The Parking Fee Was More Than He Could Afford

Imagine parking in a parking garage for the weekend while you visit a friend. If you went to leave and realized you couldn’t actually afford to pay the parking fee, what would you do?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he decides to make a phone call.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Amazing guy from a parking garage just saved my weekend. Perhaps a different kind of “retail”, but nonetheless awesome So I visited my buddy in Wisconsin this past weekend. I got there Friday evening and parked in the parking garage. The weekend was a blast, and I left on Monday morning. That puts me at about 60 hours or so parked in the garage. I wasn’t too worried about the cost, because my friends had parked on Friday evening as well, and left Sunday morning with a cost of only $15. I was expecting nothing more than $30 total for parking.

It was much more expensive than he expected.

What happened is different. I pull up to the exit and push my ticket in the machine. The machine takes a second and “bing: “One hundred Twenty Seven dollars, zero cents” a robot voice informs me. Schwat? $127 bucks? I had no idea what to do, I didn’t even have that much on my debit card. I couldn’t even leave the parking garage at this point, and when I did it would cost me an arm and a leg (compared to my income).

He called for help.

I called the number for assistance on the exit box (not the little call button but the actual phone number) and a really wisconsin sounding guy answers. I briefly explain my predicament and the next thing I hear is: “Okay just pull up to the exit there and hit the little help button. I’ll open er’ up for ya.” Surprised and confused I pulled up and hit the help button, and it was like open sesame. The gate just opened and I was home free.

The guy called back.

Two seconds later I get a call from the same number “Hey there, did ya make it through? Ah you did, fantashtik! No no, you don’t have to come back and pay, just try not to do it again.” I then thanked him a million times again only to be told “Please sir, if you want me to be happy tell this all to my wife!” Anyway, it literally saved my wallet and time and day in general.

Wow! What a nice guy! That’s so cool that he didn’t end up having to pay anything.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a question and a theory.

This person must live in Wisconsin.

Someone who must live in Milwaukee weighs in.

Here’s a funny observation.

It went from bad to amazingly good in seconds!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.