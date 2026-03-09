Man’s Narcissistic Ex-Wife Kept Sending Him Bitter Birthday Messages Years After Their Split, So He Responded To Her Selfie By Saying “Not Bad For Being Almost 50”

Even after many years, some exes just can’t let it go.

So, what would you do if an ex who constantly criticized you during your marriage kept popping up years later just to sent passive aggressive birthday messages? Would you ignore and block them forever? Or would you respond with a snarky comment?

In the following story, one ex-husband finds himself in this predicament and hits his ex-wife where it hurts. Here’s what happened.

Not bad for being almost 50 I don’t know what I was thinking when marrying my ex-wife, other than being young and dumb. I was dumb for not realizing she was a raging narcissist. Anyhow, her birthday was always a sad state of affairs. No matter what kinds of gifts I got for her. It was always my fault she had made another lap around the sun.

Occasionally, he still hears from her.

I wisen’ed up a few years later and escaped. She used to send the occasional text about how horrible a person I am before blocking me. In the last few years, she has sent them on my birthday. Meh, it’s good for laughs. Two years ago, she sent me a selfie with the caption, “This is what winning looks like.”

She did not like his response.

My response: “Not bad for being almost 50.” The iMessage said it was delivered. Words not meant for children’s eyes were sent after. Had to block after that. Hopefully, she is doing well.

