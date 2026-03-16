Man’s Neighbor Reports Him To The HOA, So He Responds By Secretly Moving The Neighbor’s Trash Bins In The Middle Of The Night

Imagine living in an HOA, and your neighbor reports you for a minor offense. Would you retaliate or let it go?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he is so frustrated with the neighbor that he decides to mess with him. It’s all about the trash bins, and his neighbor has no idea what is really going on.

Keep reading for all the details.

i’ve been waking up at 3am to move my neighbor’s trash cans slightly every week and he hired a priest last month This started 2 years ago. My neighbor gary reported me to the HOA because my trash cans were “visible from the street” on a non-trash day. I got a $50 fine. I said okay Gary. Okay. Every Wednesday night i set an alarm for 3am. I go outside in dark clothes. I move his trash cans about 6 inches to the left. That’s it. Just 6 inches. Then I go back to bed.

It took him awhile to notice.

The first few months he didn’t notice. Then one morning I saw him standing in his driveway just staring at them. He moved them back. Next wednesday. 6 inches. He started putting a rock in front of them to mark the spot. I moved the rock too.

He wasn’t going to let a camera stop him.

He installed a ring camera. I approached from the blind spot behind his bushes. I know his yard better than he does at this point. Last summer his wife came over to ask my wife if we’d “noticed anything strange in the neighborhood.” My wife said no. I was standing right there. I ate a granola bar and nodded.

Apparently, the neighbor is really freaked out.

In October he had the house blessed. I watched a priest walk through his front door. I saw them standing in the driveway praying over the trash cans. I almost felt bad. Almost. He’s started bringing them inside his garage now. so i’ve pivoted to moving his welcome mat 2 inches every week instead. I will never stop. I don’t even remember what being normal feels like. the HOA created me.

Wow! This is long-term revenge if I have ever seen it! Does his wife know what he’s doing? He sounds a little nutty at this point. It might be time to stop.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This would really freak the neighbor out!

Here’s another suggestion about how to scare the neighbor.

One woman shares how her husband secretly messed with a coworker.

This is a good idea.

It takes commitment to pull this stunt off!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.