Man’s Roommate Kept Stealing His Orange Juice, So He Taught Him A Lesson By Faking Being Sick And Casually Touching All His Food

Having to tell someone the same thing multiple times is stressful.

So when a guy’s roommate kept stealing his food even though he already asked him to stop several times, he had to take a different approach.

He found a stress-free solution.

Keep reading for the full story.

Roommate keeps drinking my OJ so I teach them a lesson Not a complicated story. My old roommate used to eat my food and drinks. Despite having several conversations about boundaries and not being a jerk, nothing changed.

So I faked being sick for two days over the weekend when he was home.

He made sure his roommate saw what he was doing.

And I drank directly out of the OJ container. I licked the edge of the pickle jar before putting the top back on when some pickle juice ran over. I stuck my bare finger in the peanut butter.

I used my finger to put cream cheese on a bagel. I made sure he noticed all of it.

His roommate finally spoke up.

On Sunday he broke and asked me if I always handled food like that. I told him I thought it was dumb to dirty utensils when I’m the only one eating my food. Not only did that end my food being stolen, but he suggested we each have our own drawers and shelves in the fridge to prevent confusion lol

He actually has great non-confrontational problem-solving (and acting!) skills.

How did Reddit react to this?

He’ll never suspect anything.

It was a well thought out plan.

A victory for civility!

Yup!

I agree.

Another genius shares something she did.

He educated someone for life.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.