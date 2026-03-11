Mercedes-Benz Owner Uses His Key To Try To Pry Open His Trunk, So He Has To Be Towed To The Dealership To Get A New Key

Imagine watching someone with an expensive car make a really costly and time consuming mistake. Would you try to stop them, or would you find it funny?

“I would think twice about using your $450.00 laser cut Mercedes key to pry open your trunk,” but I guess you know better than me because you drive a Mercedes. I don’t know why or what it is, but for some strange reason Mercedes Benz has a disproportionate amount of horrible owners. Self important, entitled, better than me type that can’t be told anything. Case in point this guy. Drives up in his Mercedes, takes up 2 parking spaces, interrupts my conversation with a customer and insists I drop everything and come unjam a CD stuck in his changer located in his trunk.

His tone and attitude made it even worse.

Doesn’t ask he tells me. Talking down like I’m his peon. “It won’t take but a minute and I will toss you a few bucks”. I inform him our minimum charge is $30.00. He says’ it won’t take a minute come and see. I ask permission of the customer whom I was speaking with and he say’s please make him go away.

The guy wouldn’t listen.

As I approached Mercedes guy i see he is using his $450.00 laser cut key to pry open his trunk, and I say “You better think twice about using that key” When he said he has done it many times when i heard the key snap in two. “Now your screwed” said I. Do you have your spare? Yeah, says he but it’s only his valet key which opens the trunk and glove box but won’t start the car.

The guy still wouldn’t listen.

Now i start telling him what adventure awaits him at which he thinks I’m feeding him a line of crap. I start by asking him if he has AAA because he is going to have to flat bed the Benz to the dealership and they can cut the key and blah, blah He waves me off and starts punching numbers for locksmiths saying I don’t have a clue. I return to the store smiling inside knowing I’m going to watch a grown man melt into a puddle of goo in a short while.

Now, the guy is making unreasonable demands.

30 frantic minutes pass when Mercedes guy still outside the store pacing like a caged lion and turning shades of red screaming into his cell phone at locksmiths telling him to call Mercedes. I can read his lips. He’s about to go ballistic. So now he comes in demanding we take him to the dealership which i politely decline and say proudly “I damn sure told you not to use that key but you chose not to listen and you want me to drop everything to help you, ain’t going to happen”. Your welcome to use my phone but I’ll be damned if you think I’m going to drive you anywhere and again I laid into him for using the key so he would not try to shift any blame to me.

The tow truck driver filled him in later.

Hour later flat bed rolls up and drags the Mercedes up and off to the dealership. I know the tow truck driver and tell him to call me and let me know what goes down. He calls about an hour later saying the guy was besides himself ranting on why a key costs $500.00 and his should have been covered under some kind of warranty.

The guy at the dealership knew how to deal with this guy.

Mercedes dealers are much better at dealing with these jerks than I so the service writer says “fine, just leave it on the flat bed and find somewhere else to service you because we won’t if your so stupid to use your key as a pry bar”. Pay for your stupidity. Checkmate.. Certainly made my day.

Considering OP believes many Mercedes owners are real jerks, it makes sense that the guy at the dealership would know how to deal with him. He probably sees this kind of stupidity and entitlement a lot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I always thought the point of a valet key was to unlock the door and start the car. The car owner might’ve been terribly mixed up.

Maybe the trunk was stuck?

Here’s a tip about BMWs.

I’m sure there are wonderful Mercedes-Benz owners as well.

Some people just won’t listen!

