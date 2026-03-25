Mother-in-Law Tells Family She “Begged for Money,” So She Stops Answering Her Calls Until They Can Talk Face-to-Face

Family drama escalated after a private conversation was allegedly twisted and repeated to others.

What began as a simple discussion about worries over her father’s health suddenly turned into accusations that she cried and begged her mother-in-law for money.

Except, according to her, that never happened. Read on for the story.

AITA for ignoring my mother-in-law’s calls after she told people I asked her for money and twisted our private conversation? I (F) have a complicated relationship with my mother-in-law. From the beginning she didn’t like me when I joined the family. She told my brother-in-law that I was only with my husband because he is successful and rich, that I don’t genuinely love him, and that our marriage wouldn’t last. About a year later she suddenly changed her tone and started saying I’m a good daughter-in-law and “like the daughter she finally has,” but she still makes negative comments about me behind my back instead of saying anything directly to me.

That’s some verbal whiplash.

Some background: my in-laws are separated but not divorced. MIL lives alone. My husband, my brother-in-law, and I live with my father-in-law. For a while I thought MIL and I were getting closer. We hung out a few times and I opened up to her about small frustrations regarding my husband/BIL/FIL. She seemed supportive and gave advice. Later I found out she repeated those private conversations to them and questioned why I said those things. She tends to retell stories in a very twisted way. Even my husband doesn’t fully trust her versions of events because they’re often inaccurate. After that, I kept some distance but stayed polite.

Good on you.

Recently something happened that hurt me more. During a video call, I mentioned being worried about my father’s health and possible medical bills. I did NOT ask her for money and I did not cry or beg for help. She was the one who said, “It’s okay, we will help you,” and I just replied, “Thank you, I appreciate your concern.” Later she told my brother-in-law that I cried and asked her for money, and that I’m financially “latching” onto my husband and BIL and should be an independent woman. That really upset me because it’s not true. I work as an admin executive at my husband’s company and support myself. I never asked her for financial help.

The non-truth hurts.

After hearing this, I felt betrayed and decided to stop answering her calls and texts for now. My husband has also reduced contact and keeps things very surface-level. MIL is now telling people we’re avoiding her because her niece “poisoned” us against her, which is not true. My husband, BIL, and I discussed everything and decided we will only address this in a face-to-face group meeting so nothing gets twisted again. I’m not comfortable speaking to her alone right now.

No kidding.

She recently messaged saying she is deeply hurt that we’re avoiding her and that she doesn’t know what she did wrong. AITA for not responding to her calls/messages for now and wanting to only discuss this in person with witnesses present? Am I overreacting for being angry and disappointed?

Redditors quickly weighed in on whether setting that boundary was reasonable, or if ignoring the calls only adds more fuel to the family conflict.

This person says NTA, the MIL is twisting all her words.

This person can relate.

And this person says she’s doing. it all right.

When someone keeps rewriting your private conversations, sometimes the only safe response is to stop giving them new material.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.