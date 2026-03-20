Mother Kept Stealing Her Son’s Money, And When He Checked His Account It Was Empty

Sometimes you can’t even trust your family and this story is a proof of that!

This kid shares how his mother kept stealing his money and later played the victim!

Check out the full story.

AITA for seeking a new bank account without telling my mom after a significant loss of money? Hi guys. I’m using a throwaway account for this, and I’ve never posted here so please forgive me for my inexperience. A couple of years ago, I (19M) received around $7,000 from my grandmother. I was looking to start college soon, and she wanted to put me in the right direction.

This is where it gets tricky!

I didn’t work during high school, because my parents wanted me to focus on school (which paid off, as I graduated valedictorian of my class.) Because of this, I never had access to my personal bank accounts. When I had enough cash and checks that I wanted to deposit, my mom (49F) would just deposit it into a joint savings account that she said belonged to me. Fast forward a year later and I am ready to open a checking account to pay for my own things. My mom comes with me and proposes to the bank employee that we just keep the joint savings account like it is.

UH OH…

The employee obliges, and I finally have my own checking account. I check the savings account and I have only $1,000 in it. My mom would often tell me that she needed to dip into it a little and she would pay me back, so I would always let her. I had no idea it was this low. A few months later, my beloved old 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis broke down for the last time. My mom’s side of the family was very pushy about the idea of getting a new car. I was not, but I finally caved when I was told I wouldn’t have to pay the full monthly payments (which came out to around $900 per month.)

Things get worse between them!

My grandmother (dad’s mom) and my dad gave me another generous sum of around $7,500 to get me started, and my granny and pops (mom’s parents) put around $3,000 down on the car. This month, I was informed by my granny and pops that the money from my grandmother and dad had run out, and I would need to start paying some again. I’ve been religiously searching for a job, combing all sorts of boards daily and getting plenty of interviews. However, because I didn’t work in high school I’ve found no luck. I’ve been doordashing, but aside from that I have no source of income. My refund from college financial aid came back recently, to the tune of about $2,000.

That’s INSANE!

I want to treat the love of my life to a lovely Valentine’s Day, so I set some money aside for daily use and had planned to transfer some more for my V-Day plans. I knew I would need a large amount because of my plans, but I didn’t see it as exorbitant. I had to ask my mom for permission to use any of the money, because she immediately put an embargo on my usage of my own refund, saying it needed to be put toward the car. I transferred $200 out for early shopping and going on dates before V-Day. I checked my banking a few days ago, and all but $50 was gone from my account.

He’s so done with them!

I called and asked, and my mom told me that I needed to listen to her, that her word was final, and that I could not be trusted with my own money. She blew up at me for moving to live with my dad (long story) and implied that I needed to pay all $900 per month. So, AITA for seeking a different bank?

OUCH! That sounds heartbreaking!

Why wouldn’t his parents be transparent with him about his money?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows having a joint account was the first problem!

This user suggests opening another account in a new bank!

This user knows how to find a way around this situation!

This user knows this kid’s family is stealing his money!

This user wants this guy to stop giving his mom access to his money.

Somebody’s being really unreasonable here!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.