Neighbor Anonymously Complains To City About Man’s Car, So He Threatens To Sit On A Couch In His Yard With A Banjo

Have you ever had a neighbor complain about something you were doing on your own property? What would you do if the neighbor went so far as to get the city involved? Would you comply or get revenge?

In this story, one man is in his situation, and he complies. However, he also makes sure his annoying neighbor won’t dare complain again.

Keep reading for all the details.

Nice Urban Neighborhood I parked my vanagon (1986) up on ramps to change out the gas tank a few years ago. The seals on those old things give out with time. Anyway, I was missing a part so it stayed up on the ramps for a couple of days.

There’s always that one neighbor.

My neighbor complained anonymously and the city came out and left a notice that it had to be moved. So I reinstalled the gas tank and drove that thing right up on my front lawn, back up on ramps. Fixed it the next day when the part came in, but left it there for a week.

He threatened to do something really annoying.

When I saw my suspected problematic woman at the park walking her dogs, I told her: “If I ever get that kind of nonsense again, I’ll put a couch on my front lawn and start drinking my beer and practicing my banjo out there.” Never had another complaint outta her.

That was a funny way to get her to back off.

