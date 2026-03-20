New Homeowner Was Harassed By His Neighbor Over Barking And Street Parking, So He Parked His Car In Front Of Her House And Refused To Move It

Moving into your first home is supposed to come with housewarming gifts, not hostility.

But when one new homeowner settled in with his dog, the next-door neighbor immediately declared war over barking, bedtime, and even a parking spot.

So he responded with revenge that was simple, petty, and impossible to miss.

Keep reading for the full story.

Crazy neighbor finally got told no! So I finally moved into my own place around seven months ago. I was so happy! All my weekends spent working and sleeping in my mum’s dining room had paid off! The lady who owned the house before me was older and moving into assisted living.

He shares his first impression of her.

Meeting her when I originally viewed the house, I can guess she was pretty quiet and passive. The first night I move in, there’s nothing in the house but flat-pack boxes, me, and my pup! All is going well until it gets to bedtime and my dog can’t settle in his new place.

But that’s when the neighbor’s dog starts causing problems.

The neighbour’s dog clearly didn’t take well to my pup’s cries, and so begins a barking war. The pair of them bark and bark until 1 a.m. Cue the crazy neighbour!

The neighbor isn’t happy about this at all.

The woman knocks on my door and lets me know my dog’s barking. In my head, I’m thinking, “Yeah, so is yours,” but I’m new to the area, so I just apologize and get back to trying to comfort my dog. The morning after, I knock on next door and apologize again for the noise the night before.

This neighbor isn’t so pleasant, though.

The lady gives me nothing but grief, but I brush it off. That day I do nothing but play with my pup and get him comfortable in his new place. Now, this in itself isn’t crazy, but man, this lady is persistent.

Now it would seem this neighbor has an all-out beef with him.

A few days later I’m in my garden, and she comes to ask why my mother had bought me a house in this area. I explain to her it’s my place, I bought it, and I chose the area. She tells me that I would never get a mortgage. Not that she knows anything about me.

This new homeowner continues to try and ignore it.

Again, I just brush it off. That night she’s banging on our joining wall at 9 p.m. and shouting that I’m being too loud. This time I’m really not. I’m not doing anything, and my dog’s asleep.

This lady just won’t give it up.

The day after, she’s at our garden wall telling me how I’m disrespectful for walking up the stairs so late at night. She tells me that my stairs are at the wrong side of the house.

This time, I finally decided to say something back to her. I told her that I haven’t just dropped 16k on my own place to have her set me a 9 o’clock bedtime. She’s been pretty quiet since then. She’s had the odd comment to make here and there, but nothing major.

Then everything started back up again.

Until last Thursday! Last Thursday, I’m working from home and there’s a knock on my door. It’s the crazy neighbour. The conversation goes: Crazy neighbour: “Move your car, my mum’s coming over.” I look, and my car is in front of her house, but I’m in a meeting and I don’t care. Plus, there’s plenty of space for her mum to park.

So he refuses.

Me: “I’m not moving my car.” Crazy neighbour: “WHY THE HECK NOT?” Me: “Who do you think you’re speaking to like that?” Crazy neighbour: “F****** YOU.” Me: “Ok, bye then.”

That’s when things escalate even further.

Now I go to close my door, and she forces it back on me and tries to come into my house. I shove her back out, lock my door, and call the police (nonemergency number). She spends the next five minutes screaming at my front door for me to come back and move my car, but I just go back to work.

The police are now fully involved.

A few hours later, the police come and speak with me. They tell me I can park where I like and that if she has a problem with noise, she can make a noise complaint to them and can no longer harass me about it. They then go and speak to her. I don’t know what’s been said, but I haven’t heard a peep from her since. Cue petty revenge.

This homeowner has decided this car isn’t moving.

My car has not and will not be moved from the front of her house. I can work from home 80% of the time, and I live so close to work that I can walk it and use the pool cars for any journeys I need.

He hopes she enjoys the sight, because she’s going to have to get used to it!

The joy I get every time I see my car in front of her house is one I can’t even explain! I hope she loves seeing that little banger in front of her house every time she looks out of her window or leaves her house. Little wins, I suppose!

This neighbor wanted control, but instead got a curbside reality check!

What did Reddit think?

Happy people don’t behave this way.

You never know what someone like this is capable of.

It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Why not annoy this woman even more?

This crazy neighbor didn’t own the street, no matter how much she thought she did.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.