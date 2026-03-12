March 12, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘No screen in your row? Let me help you.’ – A Flight Attendant Shared A Hack For People Who Sit In Exit Rows On Flights

by Matthew Gilligan

I must confess that I had the problem addressed in this viral TikTok video last time I took a flight…

And, after watching the video, I don’t feel so dumb anymore, because this must be a common issue among travelers.

A flight attendant named Taylor showed folks a flying hack that some of you out there might not know about.

The video’s text overlay reads, “No screen in your row? Let me help you.”

Taylor showed viewers an arm rest, and wrote, “Click the latch to the left of your seat.”

After that, you’re ready to enjoy some movies or TV shows!

Taylor wrote, “Now you know. Follow for more airline tips.”

The video’s caption reads, “So many passengers are shocked to see they have TVs in the exit rows on our aircraft! Did you know this trick?”

Take a look at the video.

@tay_shearer

So many passengers are shocked to see they have tvs in the exit rows on our aircraft! Did you know this trick? #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #airlines #airplanes #travelhack

♬ Daylight – jeansaudios

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual was impressed.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

This is good to know!

