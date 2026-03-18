Parent Told A Neighbor Her Daughter Could Not Keep Coming Over To Play If Her Own Child Was Not Allowed At Their House, So The Neighbor Said She Was Being Unfair To A Single Mom

Friendships between kids can sometimes create awkward feelings between parents.

So, what would you do if a neighborhood kid was allowed to come play at your house, but your child wasn’t allowed to play at theirs because of the mess? Would you keep hosting the kids so they could play together? Or would you draw a line and confront the other mother?

In the following story, one woman opts for the latter, and it turns into a firm boundary. Here’s what happened.

Told neighbour that if my kid can’t play at hers, her kid can’t play at ours. AITAH? Our girls are 4, born 5 days apart. They live 3 doors down in a townhouse complex. For the last couple of months, especially the last couple of weeks, her daughter has been coming over to play with my daughter. No problem. However, whenever they leave ours to go there, they’re always sent back within 5 minutes.

She got fed up and confronted the other mother.

She’s a single mum, but her mum and a family friend help look after her kid when she’s at work. They have both told me that my kid isn’t allowed over there because mum ‘doesn’t want to clean up the mess.’ Last night her kid came over again, and instead of coming to get her own kid, she texted me and said to send her home. This happens more frequently than it should. I told her that while I’m okay with her kid at ours, this needs to be an equal load share.

The mother had a comeback ready to go.

She said she ‘wished I would’ve spoken to her’ (I tried) and that she’s a single mum with no help. My partner and I are together, yes, but we are pretty much in the same boat as her. We don’t have help. Our closest relative is a 10-hour drive away. I told her that her kid isn’t allowed at ours if mine isn’t allowed at hers. AITA?

Wow! That does sound pretty unfair.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This person’s mother used that as an excuse.

For this reader, there are no winners.

Here’s someone who prefers it that way.

This reader’s mother had a reason not to allow it.

There may be another explanation, but she’s definitely not wrong for setting personal boundaries.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.