Pharmacy Intern Skipped Internship During Public Transportation Strike Because She Refused To Walk Three Kilometers Home In The Dark, But Her Teacher Said She Should Do It Anyway

Sometimes, what looks like a reasonable boundary to you looks like laziness to someone else.

So, what would you do if a public transportation strike left you with a three-kilometer walk home in the dark after a long internship shift?

Would you push through because it’s “not that far?” Or would you refuse and let them know that you won’t make it in today?

In the following story, one pharmacy intern deals with this situation, and opting for the latter doesn’t end well for her.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not coming to my internship due to a public transportation strike ? I’m a student in my final year, working toward my diploma to become a pharmacy assistant. To validate my year, I need to complete an internship throughout the year. In October, I found a pharmacy willing to take me, but only in January, because their current pharmacist wasn’t on board with the idea. I was okay with it, and my teacher was too, told me I just needed to make up the days I missed, and I just waited until the starting date.

Other than a long walk, there was no other way to work.

Now, I started the internship, and I really feel like they’re not messing with me anymore. They were really nice and stuff, but I feel like they’re more ‘mean’ now, but I wasn’t really thinking about it because it’s only for six months, and then I won’t see them again. In my country, all public transportation is on strike this week. I cannot take the bus, the metro, or the train. The pharmacy where I do my internship is about 3km from my home, so it’s a 50-minute walk. I wasn’t gonna walk those 3km because first of all, I’m feeling a lot uncomfortable with walking at past 6 PM alone in the dark streets with the cold and people around, and also, after standing all day, running around and doing a lot of stuff, I don’t think that I would have the energy to walk.

So I texted them (my teacher and the woman who owns the pharmacy, since I don’t have my internship supervisor’s number) that I wouldn’t be able to make it.

The pharmacy seems to be over the whole thing.

A few hours after the text, my teacher is calling me and telling me that I should just walk those 3km because it’s not that big of the deal and also rambling about how they regret taking me as their intern. Mind you, I only did one day with him, and even though I made a lot of mistakes, I admit, it was my FIRST day working in a pharmacy with real products and a real pharmacy system. They cannot blame me for being clueless when I’ve never learned anything about that before. I find it really upsetting, and I feel mad, but also, they might be right, so I wanted a second thought on that. AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like a pretty stressful situation.

Let’s see what the Reddit readers think she should do.

