Pizza Store Staff Are Used To Weird Requests From Awkward Customers, But This One Happens To Be The Co-Manager

Sometimes, in the food service industry, you get awkward customers.

And occasionally you get a customer so awkward that they really push the boundaries of what that word means.

The pizza shop that the delivery guy in this story worked at was no exception.

The weird part? The awkward customer was no other than the shop’s co-manager.

Read on to find out what happened here.

“I’ll show him extra Buffalo Sauce.” About eleven years ago, I working at a large chain. It was a brand new location, just opened. I had never worked for this chain before. I had a manager at a high school pizza job at a place which did not offer delivery. We both left it; I was delivering somewhere else. Now, he was an assistant at this place getting ready to open up his own store, and he knew I was a driver so he asked me about coming to work for him. I did. He was kind of “rough around the edges.” Did a lot of questionably ethical things. Had been fired from every job – that kind of guy, we all know them in the pizza business.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how things worked out at this new place.

Well, I get there and he was now co-manager with the owner’s son as another co-manager. I’m not sure if he ever ran a shop before or not. I know he worked for his dad but beyond that? Now look, I’ve worked in family owned businesses. Usually, the owner’s kids are pretty cool unless you’re outright stealing from the place. They actually care about getting stuff done the right way and making their family money. This guy? Well, let’s just say he would not have lasted a week working at another pizza shop.

Yikes! Read on to find out how this guy managed.

One day, he worked a full shift at the store. He heads home and then orders pizza online, for delivery, with his own credit card using the discounts anyone can get. I thought that was about the dumbest thing imaginable. Everyone else just took pizza home with them – or maybe they’d place an anonymous order to see if they’re doing things right. Not this guy. He ordered under his name. Well, he ordered a Buffalo Chicken pizza with Extra Buffalo Sauce. I didn’t make it, I didn’t deliver it, but apparently there was not enough on. He called the store that night to complain. Then we had a full on training session a few days later about extra Buffalo Sauce. Probably not the worst thing, new stores have issues and wanting to make sure things are done right for customers. We do the training session and think we’re all good.

But all was not as good as this employee might have hoped.

A few days later, he does the same thing where he works all day, goes home, then gets food delivered. He tipped $6 (very good back then) but it drove us crazy because we had actual customers. It’s whatever. Well, he orders extra Buffalo Sauce but instead of just ordering it, he put a note in the delivery instructions that said: “Don’t forget the extra Buffalo Sauce.” Ok, I thought that was a little excessive. He did it and the co-manager I worked for previously was like “Okay, dude? You had a training session. We’ll put it on.” He was annoyed, but whatever. We were still gonna do it.

But the buffalo-obsessed manager couldn’t just leave things there.

Two minutes later, the phone rang. One of the insiders answered it. She flags me down to grab the manager. I grabbed him and we came over. She got off the phone. She said that he was like “Yeah, I wanted extra Buffalo Sauce.” Then she said “Oh I see the note for it.” Then he said “Well last time I put the note on and nobody got it, so I’m just calling to make sure.”

Read on to find out how the co-manager responded to this request.

The manager about lost his mind. He said. “**** that mother guy. He wants Extra Buffalo Sauce? I’ll show him Extra Buffalo sauce.” He’s like “Hey, everyone come here.” Then he grabbed a 24 oz bottle of Buffalo sauce from the cooler and poured the ENITRE thing on it. Then he’s like “I dare that guy to say one word about this. I dare him.” The other driver delivered it and the owner’s son never said another word about it, and never ordered pizza for delivery again.

Clearly the guy overstepped in his weird determination to have extra buffalo sauce, and he really got what was coming to him there.

But he couldn’t argue that there wasn’t extra buffalo sauce.

Perhaps he learned his lesson.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this story.

This person thought that weird orders were just part of the job.

While this Redditor thought the manager needed to calm down.

It’s crazy that he treated his own staff like this, but some people really aren’t great managers.

This guy is absolutely one of them – but he met his match in the co-manager.

He really got his comeuppance here.

And it was buffalo sauce shaped.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.