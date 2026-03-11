Recent Grad Moved Back Into His Childhood Bedroom To Save Money, But A Younger Sibling Started Demanding The Bigger Room, Sparking An Epic Turf War

Nothing ignites a sibling rivalry faster than a shortage of space.

So when a grad school alum returned to his childhood room, he and his brother quickly clashed over who really deserved the bigger room.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to switch bedrooms with my brother? I (24M) moved back home temporarily after grad school while I save up for my own place. I’ve been in my childhood bedroom for like four months now. My brother “Tyler” (19M) still lives at home and has the smaller bedroom.

Recently, Tyler has started eyeing his room, which he strongly opposes for multiple reasons.

He just asked if we could switch rooms because mine is bigger and he wants more space for his gaming setup. I said no because: 1) I’m only here temporarily and don’t want to move all my stuff twice and 2) this has been MY room since I was literally 8 years old. Like, all my memories are here lol.

Tyler isn’t so sympathetic and starts turning their parents against him.

Now Tyler is saying I’m being selfish because he actually lives here full time and I’m just “visiting.” My mom agrees with him and said it would be “the mature thing to do” since he’s going to be here longer than me. My dad doesn’t really care either way but said Tyler has a point about living here permanently. Like broooooo… I feel bad but also like… it’s my room?? AITA?

His brother may consider it “just a space,” but to him, it’s much more than that.

What did Reddit think?

His brother could at least wait until he’s out of the house to start demanding his room.

This parent seems to think the bigger room should go to the child who will be spending more time in it.

If his younger brother really wants the room, he’s going to have to wait.

The timing was definitely off here.

He saw memories, but his brother just saw extra space.

Maybe growing up might mean giving up a little territory, at least for a little while.

