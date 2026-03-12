Renter Cancels Home Internet Service, But They Had To Get Creative To Avoid Paying Cancellation Fees

Imagine traveling abroad for several months. Would you cancel some of your monthly services like internet service and maybe streaming services?

In this story, one person is in this situation and decides to cancel their home internet service; however, they don’t want to have to pay cancellation fees.

Keep reading to see the creative way they avoid paying any fees.

Want a rental agreement? Sure thing ! When I went traveling this year and cancelled my home internet, the company said if I don’t have a paper proving I’m leaving to go abroad at least a few month I would have to pay substantial cancellation fees. Said proof could be either a rental agreement, a work contract or a university enrollment. Since I’m just traveling in different places without settling, I had neither of those.

They apparently didn’t look too closely.

Cue malicious compliance: I figured they probably don’t really cared so I took the Wikipedia page for the internet (so it’s a least one page long) in Greek (so it’s a different alphabet), removed all the latin characters (DNS, IP, HTTP, …), put “Rental agreement” in Greek on top, my name randomly in the first paragraph and signed at the bottom. A few days later, I got an email saying the cancellation fees were waived.

That’s funny! I’m actually pretty surprised that creative workaround worked!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person shares a trick to get an extension on homework assignments.

Another person shares how their internet service works.

We’ll never know!

Sometimes the truth works.

There’s almost always a way to avoid paying extra fees.

