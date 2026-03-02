Renter Finds Out Her Roommates Are Moving Out, So She Goes To The Landlord To Inquire About Taking Over The Lease

Imagine renting an apartment with a couple roommates and being caught off guard when you find out they’re moving out. Would you plan to move too, try to convince them to stay, or try to make sure you get to continue to live in the apartment?

In this story, one renter was in this exact situation and decided to talk to the landlord.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA: for asking my landlord if I could take over the lease when my roommates move out? I’ve been renting a room in a 2 bed/1 bath apartment in San Francisco since May. One of my roommates is the leaseholder, their partner also lives here, and I’ve been paying my share of rent monthly as a subtenant (no written sublease). I recently found out they plan to move out in November and want a family member to take over the unit.

She took action.

This was a shock as they never told me their plans prior to moving in. Since rent in SF is extremely high and I didn’t want to be left without housing, I emailed the landlord to say that if the lease ends, I’d like to be considered for it, as the lease is fair game after they leave. When my roommates found out, they were upset and said they felt betrayed and disappointed. They said they now want to keep the lease without me, and one of them even returned my October rent payment. From my perspective, I was just trying to establish housing security and options, as I am currently looking for other places on FB marketplace.

It’s important to know you have an affordable place to live, but was she overreacting by going to the landlord?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

If they were ever friends, they won’t be after this!

