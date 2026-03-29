Restaurant Worker Gave Her Too Much Money Back As Change, But When She Tried To Give It Back, The Worker Was Rude And Told Her To Go Away

When you order food from a restaurant, it is possible that the employee will accidentally give you the wrong amount of change.

What would you do if, when you got your change, you realized a few minutes later that they gave you too much money? What you keep it or try to give it back?

That is what happened to the customer in this story, so they tried to return it, but it wasn’t as easy as they thought it would be.

Keep reading for all the details.

Don’t want to listen to me. Okay. I’ll keep the extra money. Context : I was in college and I am from India.

So, I’m at a local eatery near my college. It was a usual hangout spot for alot of college students. The owner/manager was a real jerk (and I’ll be referring to him as such).

He doesn’t like these kids, even though they are customers.

Specifically towards the college students assuming that we were always “rowdy” and “bad crowd” in general. Typical Indian middle/old age mentality. Cue to one day, 4 of us went there and ordered chocolate milkshakes for 2 and oreo milkshakes for 2.

I don’t remember the exact total but I do remember that he ended up giving me Rs. 100 more in change than I should’ve gotten back. I realized this after I had taken the order back with me to our table.

It is always good to be honest.

I went back to return the extra Rs. 100. Now just so every one knows, I’m not that extroverted and I’m not good with crowded places and the eatery was quite busy. Lots of people placing orders and all. So, I just waited for a while. Probably 3-4 minutes.

Is he going to ask her what’s up?

The owner glanced towards me 2-3 times. He kept staring daggers at me. After the said time the crowd had reduced a bit.

I said excuse me to which he responded with a “what” in the worst tone ever possible (He actually replied in Hindi which with his tone sounded much more condescending than a simple “what” can ever sound). Anyways, I start off with: “I think you gave me the wrong change” and before I could explain any further he simply walked away and started talking to another customer.

Well, she did all she could.

I waited for another minute and then said “excuse me” again. And he replied with : “You should’ve counted the change when you got it. Go away now.”.

I said okay and walked away. The Rs. 100 isn’t really much. I consider that to be rudeness fees that I got to keep.

She tried to do the right thing, but he wouldn’t listen, so now she gets to keep the money.

Check out what the top commenters on Reddit have to say about this.

This would have been hilarious.

That seems to be what he wanted.

This would have been funny.

This is exactly right.

Yeah, he is in the wrong line of work.

Hey, she tried to give him his money back.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.