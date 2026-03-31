Roommate Had High Standards When It Came To Housework, So When The Dirty Dishes Culprit Was Revealed, A Post-It Note Battle Followed

There is a common flaw in humans – and that is the fact that many people are seemingly unable to actually see their own flaws.

And it follows that sometimes the things that annoy us most about others are the things that we don’t like about ourselves.

But of course, we’d never actually admit that.

This was exactly the case in this story, where a woman’s roommate was unnecessarily strict with house rules.

Read on to see who broke them.

Giving back my roommate’s energy A few years ago, I rented a house with two other women. We were all in our mid-twentiess, working full time, and with various social obligations. We kept the house tidy, though sometimes a dish or two was left in the sink for later if we were running late. One time my roommate, let’s call her Nell, called a roommate meeting, and said we should all wash our dishes when we’re done using this. No problem, right? That’s what we mostly did, except for the rare occasion when somebody was running late. We were extra conscientious about it afterward, however.

But all was not well in this house share.

A few weeks later, I came home one afternoon to my other roommate, Petra, standing in the kitchen and looking annoyed. Above the sink was a post-it note reading, “Per our previous conversation, please don’t leave dirty dishes in the sink.” In the sink was a coffee cup, small plate, and spoon. Petra had missed her alarm, and I guess Nell came home during her lunch break, saw the mess, and left a note. But here’s the thing: this was the first time Petra or I had left anything in the sink since that conversation. Nell, however, regularly left her dishes in the sink until the next day.

Yikes! Let’s see how these two women responded to Nell’s hypocritical behavior.

The next night, Petra and I come home after Nell was asleep. She left a cup in the sink. Petra ran to her room, grabbed a pile of sticky notes, and wrote, “Per our previous conversation, please don’t leave dirty dishes in the sink.” I asked if I could leave a note, and it spiraled from there. Between the two of us, we left every step for washing a dish: a note on the soap (“Soap is your friend!”), by the sponge (“Use me to scrub away dirt!”), the faucet (“You’re almost there! Rinse here!”), and the towel (“Last step! Dry, then put away!”) I was the first to leave the next morning. Upon returning home, the sink was empty, and a single post-it remained: “I don’t appreciate the passive-aggression.”

Sometimes, other people’s stories really do bring a smile to one’s face – and this story is absolutely one of those tales.

If Nell was so bothered about dirty dishes, she needed to first and foremost do her own.

The way these two roommates got their own back was beautiful.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person agreed that their post-it note war was suitably hilarious.

While others could identify with her predicament.

Meanwhile, this Redditor hoped Nell would have learned her lesson.

Perhaps Nell will take a good look in the mirror before criticizing her roommates again.

Because there are no two ways about it.

She is a hypocrite.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.