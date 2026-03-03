Search And Rescue Worker Was Ordered By HR To Stay Put During A Flood Emergency, So The County Sheriff Stepped In And Set Them Straight

Office rules don’t always hold up in real emergencies.

So when an experienced Search and Rescue volunteer working a holiday shutdown shift got paged for a life-threatening flood, corporate HR insisted he stay put or lose his job.

That ultimatum didn’t sit well with the county sheriff.

Corporate HR tries to flex, almost gets arrested by the County Sheriff So at the time of this story, I had been working in Search and Rescue for the County Sheriff for several years, having been certified by the Federal Government as an Emergency Services manager. My plant manager was very happy to let me go whenever there was an emergency that required my assistance, as I was a 10-year employee and a hard worker. Then my plant manager goes on vacation.

And that’s when a big emergency strikes.

I received a page declaring a local emergency due to flooding. This is truly a life-and-death emergency. I contact the plant HR and tell her I am leaving, not knowing the Head of Corporate HR is there and has the phone on speaker.

Corporate HR proceeds to tell me if I leave, it is job abandonment and I will be fired. I am actually in the plant that day only to assist in epoxying the floor. The plant is shut down for Christmas.

I explain it is an emergency and the plant manager has always released me for emergencies requiring my presence. She stands firm, so I contact the Search and Rescue manager, who promptly says it will be handled ASAP. Within minutes, I am called to the front office where the sheriff is on speakerphone.

When the corporate HR lets him know I am present, he then states if anyone interferes with my going to save lives, they will be arrested. He tells them he will be faxing them the relevant state law as well as a letter explaining my duties within Search and Rescue and a glowing review of my service with the Sheriff’s Department. He explains that these will go into my personnel file.

Corporate HR may have a degree, but apparently no common sense. She starts to tell him, “Well in Denver…” The sheriff cuts in to tell her we are not in Colorado, but she can take a vacation in County Jail if she wishes. Needless to say, I was quickly out doing Search and Rescue duties. That was 10 years ago, but the Corporate HR manager still shoots me dirty looks whenever she visits the plant. I just laugh.

