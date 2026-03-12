Security Guard Won’t Let Construction Worker Carry His Tools Through The Entry Door, So He Comes Up With A Way To Outsmart Him

Imagine working in construction in an office building. If you were on your lunch break, would you still walk through the loading dock, or would you consider that an exception to the rules?

In this story, one construction worker is in this exact situation, and a security guard stops him. Instead of complying, he asks a few questions to come up with a way to maliciously comply.

I’m not allowed to carry materials or tools through the front door. I work in commercial construction, that is to say, I build offices and the like, not the buildings themselves but the office space within said buildings. There are certain groups of people that I have to face on the start of each job, the front desk security teams, the building operations managers and the like. Typically, any materials need to be brought in through the buildings loading dock and moved into their freight elevator. That’s fine. Things can be a little different if working on the ground floor, but usually all materials come in through the loading dock.

One job recently was only 20 feet from the entry door leading into the construction site. We did not try to buck the system in place and still brought all our materials through the loading dock. We even took the opportunity to bring the majority of our needed tools, along with a vacuum and brooms and anything else we could think of.

After parking, I brought my lunch bag and tool belt (no drills) over my shoulder in through the entry door, then the magic happened. The security guard was there and told me to walk around the building because I knew better then to bring tools through the entry door. Me: Is my tool belt was the issue? Security Guard: Yes!

Me: So I can’t carry it the 20 feet? SG: Correct! Me: So as long as I don’t CARRY it, I can come this way? SG: 3 for 3!

So I make sure it’s contents are all securely in place, place it on the floor and drag it the 20 feet and then pick it up. Me: Have a great day! SG was hoping mad.

That’s so funny! The security guard didn’t say he couldn’t bring it through the door, just that he couldn’t carry it. I love it!

