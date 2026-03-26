She Decided To Change Majors At University, But She Didn’t Tell Her Parents, So When They Found Out About It They Felt Betrayed

When you are attending university, it is a time when you may still rely on your parents, but you are largely trying to be self-sufficient.

What would you do if you wanted to change majors in school, but you didn’t want to tell your parents about it?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, and when they finally found out about it, they got very upset.

AITA for not telling my parents I changed majors? I (21F) am the youngest of 5 children (2 of whom have gone to college, not including me). I went to a college 2 hours away after high school in 2018.

This sounds terrifying.

In my second semester I was on my way home when I was in a car accident that made me swerve off the road and flip my car. Luckily, I didn’t hit any other cars and no one was hurt. Sadly my car was totaled and I have been without one ever since.

No surprise here.

My grades totally sank after this and I barely made it out of the semester without failing a class. The next year I asked my dad if I could go to a university closer to home since going home every other weekend was getting too much for me.

She is an adult, Mom shouldn’t be so overbearing anymore.

He agreed but we didn’t tell my mom until after I had already transferred since she can be overbearing and doesn’t listen to me or my siblings feelings. She wasn’t very happy but eventually gave in. After 2 years of trying I’m supposed to be in my senior year of engineering but hit a wall when I got to physics, so my GPA has dropped from a 3.7 to a 2.3.

Finding a good job is important.

I decided that I would look for my own career to pursue. I spent most of the semester looking at my options. I have always wanted to work with animals since I was a kid. I really liked vet technician since it had a lot of hands on work which seemed perfect for me.

This is a big decision, but it is hers to make.

I switched without telling them and used my loans to pay for it. My boyfriend convinced me to tell them since I had already transferred and they were not happy. They said that I had betrayed them and that it made them sad that I felt like I couldn’t trust them enough to come to them before my grades had gotten so bad.

They aren’t as supportive as they think they are.

Every time I did come to them they would either blame it on me not trying hard enough or on my phone. My grades are the best they have been since I have first started college and I’m doing very well. Since my sister is moving out soon, I have been looking for a car for the past 6 months and my mom has shot down all of them even before she knew that I was switching majors/schools.

Is Mom paying for all this? If not, it is none of her business.

Now that she knows that I have switched she has given me an ultimatum: either I can have a car or I can switch schools. Finding a car with the money that I have saved up has been a challenge and my dad doesn’t want me to get a cheap car that is most likely going to break down in 2 days.

Having the car inspected is a good idea.

Even though the car I found is in good condition I am being careful and was going to ask my sister’s boyfriend to come with me since he’s a mechanic. My dad looked at me with disbelief. My mom wanted to talk to me again this morning but totally ignored all the things I had told her previously.

Once again, this is weird that Mom is so heavily involved.

She wants to go to the university to speak with a counselor about my options (that I have already looked at) and see where I can go from there. She said after I get a degree from university I can do whatever I want. The problem with this is that I think it’s a waste of time to get a degree in something I have no interest in.

No, it is her choice.

So, I want to ask am I in the wrong for changing my major without telling my parents? AITA?

No. If they are paying for everything then maybe she is, but if not, then it is none of their business.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

She is an adult and making adult decisions.

She should be able to make her own decisions.

This person wasted years at school.

She knows what she wants to do.

She needs to be ready to pay for things herself.

She’s an adult and can make her own decisions.

But she’ll have to live with the consequences.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.