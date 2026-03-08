She Didn’t Get Her Picky Sister Food Before She Got Home, And Then Absolute Chaos Ensued

Any person with siblings know that when one of you is hangry, the other is never safe.

What would you do if your sibling threw a fit about not getting the takeout they wanted? One dejected sister recently asked Reddit if she did the right thing.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not buying my sister food when she came home from her trip?

My sister and I live together.

She went for a mini trip and she landed not too long ago.

I’ve been working all week, getting home in the evening and then having to leave early in the morning for work so I haven’t had time to grocery shop or cook.

She sounds like she keeps busy!

Today is one of two days off, and I cleaned a little bit and deservingly relaxed today.

She landed back home from her trip, and I thought to myself that she must be hungry.

So I texted her that I will order food and asked her what she wants.

That’s a super thoughtful sister.

She’s tells me she has no idea because she’s bloated and that she wants real food, not fast food.

The thing about her is that she’s very particular about her food.

She likes things a specific way.

People like that can be very tiring to plan around.

So she never ends up telling me what she wants, she comes home to no food and gets mad at me.

Mad about how I got myself food, how she has no food, and that she will now have to wait even longer.

That she’s tired and can’t think of a place off the top of her head.

That’s not really her sister’s problem.

And that when I come home, I always have food waiting.

I tell her that I don’t know what her preferences are (like for today), that she never got back to me, and that I don’t know many places.

She tells me that I should’ve just went further with the convo, like give suggestions.

Have neither of these women heard of the internet?

I JUST asked her what she wants to eat, like tell me instead of expecting me to give you a list.

Because I don’t know her idea of “real food” I gave her a suggestion just now, she’s like no that’s not “real food” that it’s fast food.

AITA?

These two sound like the type of siblings that bicker constantly. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

These siblings really need some space.

