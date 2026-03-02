Stranded Employee Spent The Day Towing Her Car And Waiting For New Tires, So When She Missed The Final Hour Of Work, Her Boss Questioned Her Commitment

Some managers take the phrase “going the extra mile” way too far.

So when one employee stayed at the tire shop instead of rushing to work after an incident with her car, her boss made it clear just how out of touch she really was.

Boss told me that I didn’t care about my job She told me that I still should have come in with an hour left in the day after having to tow my car to get new tires. Tow came at 10 a.m., so I was waiting there for two hours already.

The tow driver took me to the tire shop, and they did not get to my car until nearly 3 p.m. I didn’t feel like going in, so I waited. Okay, that’s fine — I understand that I could have Uber’d to the clinic and stayed until the tires were done.

What really got me, though, is that she talked to me today about it and said she has gone to work after getting in a total car wreck in the morning. She said I should have that mentality moving forward, or it means I don’t care about my job.

These boomers would rather me go to work after flipping my car. You know, instead of going to the hospital?

What did Reddit think?

The last thing people should have to think about in the wake of a stressful incident is going to work.

No one should be putting their safety at risk just to get to work.

Some bosses fail to recognize their own hypocrisy.

Burnout has a way of creeping up on even the most dedicated employees.

Her supervisor measured loyalty in suffering, while she measured it in sanity.

Sacrificing everything for your job isn’t a personality trait.

