Struggling Young Mom Asked Wealthy Visiting Friend To Cover Her Own Groceries, So The Friend Took Off Three Days Early And Left The Friendship Behind

Seasons of hardships have a way of testing which friends are really there for you.

So when a young mom struggling to keep the lights on asked her well-off long-distance friend to cover her own groceries during a visit, the friend agreed — until it came time to actually pay up.

AITA for requesting my friend to buy her own food? When I (20F) was 18, I wasn’t careful and I wasn’t safe, and I ended up pregnant. I had a job that gave a somewhat stable income, and my partner and I made the decision to keep the child. I now have a beautiful 1-year-old little boy. I wouldn’t change my decision, no matter if people think I made the wrong choice. I made my bed, and I will lay in it.

However, two months ago I lost my job. They had some cutbacks in staff, and unfortunately I was let go. I’ve been trying to find another job since. However, surviving off of one income currently, we are drowning. Some weeks we are having to choose between feeding our child and paying our electric bill.

I have a long-distance friend who visits twice a year.

I wouldn’t say she’s rich, but let’s just say she has enough money in her account to buy two three-bedroom houses outright, no mortgage.

She was due to visit this week, so two weeks ago I messaged her and said, “Look, I’m really sorry, however I don’t think I’m going to be able to house you. I can barely keep the lights on and feed three mouths. I can’t feed another. Can you either bring or buy your own food, or can we reschedule?”

She said she would buy her own food. Fast forward to today, she has now gone home—three days early—due to the fact that yesterday I was doing a food shop. I said she could either do her own separate shop or she could send me the money and tell me what she wanted to order. She told me what she wanted and said she would pay me when her phone charged. Reasonable.

So tell me why three hours passed and I brought it up again, but this time this girl kicks off like I’ve insulted her bloodline, saying I’m her friend and should be able to cover a simple food shop. This continues until she decides that I’m not worth her breath. She orders an Uber back to London and leaves. So… AITA?

