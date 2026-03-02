Student Was Forced To Share A Bedroom With Her Pregnant Sibling During An Important Exam Year, So She Considered Moving In With Her Absent Father For More Privacy

One of the hardest parts of growing up is claiming your independence from a demanding family.

So when a 17-year-old preparing for important exams had to give up her privacy to share a room with her pregnant sibling, she considered moving in with her distant but easygoing dad.

But moving in with her dad would come with a different set of trade-offs she wasn’t sure she was ready to handle.

Keep reading for the full story!

WIBTA if I moved to my dad because I have to share a room with my sister I (17f) am thinking about moving to my dad’s. I currently live with my mom, stepdad, and sister (23f) in a four-bedroom house where we rent two bedrooms, and the other two are unoccupied.

Needless to say, things feel a bit cramped.

My mom can’t afford to rent another room for me and my sis to have our own. My sister recently moved back in because she is pregnant, and the commute from where she used to live before is very long. So we are now sharing a very small room. I understand that she also has nowhere to go, but it is also very inconvenient.

The teen is beginning to feel like she doesn’t have enough space to prioritize her education.

I have my A Level exams this year, and I normally stay up late studying, doing homework, or talking with friends, etc. But because she is here, I can’t do that because she has work the next morning.

Her sister’s excessive noise makes it hard to focus.

She also snores very loudly, which keeps me up at night, and is very irritable, which is probably because she is pregnant. So I try not to hold it against her, but it gets to a point.

So while she was at her dad’s, she couldn’t help but notice how much more peaceful it was.

I have been spending a few afternoons a week by my dad recently, and I have been considering living by him.

But her living with her dad would have plenty of downsides too.

He hasn’t always been present, and he is also a frequent drinker and smoker, so that is a problem. But when I am by him, he mostly just lets me do my thing. Even though his apartment is small, I would have my own room and privacy.

Now she’s torn on what to do next.

I just am not sure what to do because I can’t talk to my mom about it, as she gets upset unprovoked when I bring up problems with my sister being in my room. I haven’t made up my mind yet, but I am seriously considering it. WIBTA?

This sounds like a difficult decision for any 17 year old to make.

What did Reddit make of this?

It’s possible her father’s vices could be just as much of a distraction.

Focusing on schoolwork is important, and she needs to find a way to lessen the distractions.

She shouldn’t be faulted for wanting to prioritize her education.

Things might get even more distracting once the baby is born.

Her home was full of love, just not enough square footage.

You can’t dream big if you’re constantly sleep-deprived.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.