Supervisor Yells At Employee For Not Working Fast Enough, And She Gets Even More Upset When A Coworker Defends The Employee

Imagine working at a busy fast food restaurant. If you were in the middle of a busy time, what would you do if a supervisor yelled at you for not working quickly enough? Would you work faster, get mad at the supervisor for making you slow down to listen to her, or ask the supervisor to help?

In this story, one employee witnesses a supervisor yell at a coworker, but jumping to the coworker’s defense didn’t go well.

When the manager makes the employee sign some paperwork, the employee decides to take this new order very seriously.

Keep reading for all the details and the funny ending to the story.

Don’t talk back to the supervisor? Ok, then I won’t talk back to the supervisor When I was 18 I used to work at a fast food restaurant. At the time of this happening, I was working in the kitchen and I had two coworkers with me – my best friend and a new-ish girl. We were in a rush and my coworkers and I were doing all we could to get the food out as fast as possible. My best friend and I had about 1 year working there so we were kinda used to the rush by now, but our other coworker had like a month working in the kitchen and she was doing all she could. Apparently that wasn’t enough to the supervisor in charge of our shift, because she came (in the middle of the rush, mind you) to scold our coworker because, “she was just lazing around.”

She defended her coworker.

My best friend and got mad, not only because the scolding was unnecessary but because we were still mid-rush and this supervisor was just wasting our time. So I said something along the lines of, “Why don’t you just leave her alone? She’s new and you are just making it worse, if she’s being so slow you should help us.” It was normal for the supervisor to step in to help if we were stuck but this one didn’t do that, and she now got mad at me and started yelling things at me but at this point I was just ignoring her.

When the rush passed, I was called to the manager’s office and the manager and her berated me for talking back to a supervisor. They made me sign some paper where I ‘promised’ to never talk back to a supervisor again.

She got what she asked for.

So like 30 minutes pass and I’m on my break, and this supervisor comes to me trying to make some small talk. I proceed to ignore her and she gets mad when she notices that I’m not answering her questions. So I calmly reply, “Didn’t I just sign a paper where I ‘promised’ that I never would talk back to you?” She then got even more mad and left me to enjoy the rest of my break.

There’s a difference between talking and talking back, but I love the spirit of this malicious compliance. The supervisor sounds awful, and she deserved that.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would’ve refused to speak to the supervisor at all.

Here’s the perspective of someone who worked in a fast food restaurant years ago.

Being union makes a difference.

One type of leader is much better than the other.

The supervisor sounds lazy.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.