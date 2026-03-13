Tech Support Helped Woman Reset Her Password, But She Called Back The Next Day Because She Forgot It Again

Some people blame everyone but themselves.

In today’s story, a tech support worker helped a woman reset her email password. All went well, until the woman called again. She was blaming him for something that was clearly not his fault.

Read the full story below.

“You didn’t tell me I had to write down my password!” I work for a Transport ISP that also runs a call center for our clients. Essentially, you get an upstream transport line from us, and if you want, we can also handle your tech support or IT department. I work as part of an ISP call center inside the company, and most of our clients are small telephone companies that can’t afford the infrastructure to directly access the Internet, so they go through us. We also provide video transport services and transport POTS/Copper lines as needed. But more importantly, we resell email services.

This call sounds like it was very simple.

I had a customer call in yesterday needing me to reset her email password. I verified her identity, reset the password, and gave it to her. It was the easiest password reset ever, usually we either have to navigate them to our website and help them sign in, or we have to update their password inside whatever client they use, be it Outlook or Mac Mail. I don’t bother with the latter anymore; I always just get the customer onto our website so they can access it from a browser.

But it wasn’t that easy.

This customer didn’t need me to help her, she got in instantly and thanked me for my time. I wished her a good evening, and it should’ve been settled there. Right? Well, today after my break, I got a call again, and it was her. After I verified her information, the first thing she said was that she called yesterday (which we’re able to see) and that I didn’t tell her that she would (A) need to write down her password, and (B) need her current password to change it.

The customer eventually rephrased the situation.

I didn’t fight her, I never argue with my clients. But this would’ve been the time. She quickly backpedaled and rephrased it to put the blame on herself, but it’s funny because I always tell them to write it down; it’s part of my usual phrasing: “I have your new password ready for you to write down.” She was an extremely nice customer despite her first comment, but that’s a first for me, to have a customer blame me for not telling them to write down their password, which seems like common sense.

Apparently, common sense escapes some people.

You can’t expect tech support to remember your passwords for you.

