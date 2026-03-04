Technical Support Found An Issue On The Printer Server, So He Called The End User To Say It Was Being Fixed, But She Wouldn’t Accept The Fact That Nobody Was Coming Out

When you work in tech support, you often have to give end users an update about an issue that is very technical and they may not fully understand it.

What would you do if their issues were on the server side, but they thought it was a printer issue, so they refused to accept your update that it was being worked on by the server team?

That is what happened to the tech guy in this story, and no matter how many ways he tried to explain it to the end users, they were still upset that nobody was coming out to fix the printers.

I’m not your IT. Ok, so this little gem started yesterday, currently working in managed print industry.

A full building outage is a big deal.

A customer logs a call saying no devices in a building are working, so definitely server/software related. I log in with their IT, the server is freezing and when logging in with a new account there is a disk space error.

This should be easy enough.

So, I inform him he needs to clear it down or add some HDD space and we can then troubleshoot anything if there are issues once its done. Call the end user who logged the call, and let her know but… it makes no sense to her, the following conversation occurs: Me: Morning, just calling regarding your printing issues at site X, its due to a server fault your IT are looking into, they should hopefully have it resolved soon which will likely resolve your issues.

Yes, they are working on it, as he just said.

User: Oh, well the printer still isn’t working, none of them are, this is URGENT. Me: I understand, but your IT is looking into it due to a server fault and should have it sorted as soon as possible.

Nobody needs to come out. Is she not listening?

User: Ok, so when are you coming out to fix it? Me: I would not be able to fix the machine on site, it is a server issue as its run out of disk space, and your IT are looking into it.

It’s like talking to a brick wall.

User: This is urgent the ENTIRE site cant print, what’s the ETA on the fix? Me: I am not your IT so I am unable to advise, you would have to call them as they need to resolve it. User: I need an ETA to inform the users and management.

What is so hard to understand.

Me: I’m not in your IT so i cant give an ETA unfortunately. User: Talk to my manager.

Action is already taking place.

Manager: we need an ETA for the fix or send someone on site, I want this actioned ASAP. Me: I’m not your IT, I’m from the managed print support company, the issue is with your server and your IT are looking to fix it. An engineer from us wont be able to assist.

It is excellent support that is having the problem fixed and giving you an update.

Manager: So you are categorically stating YOUR print engineer cant fix the printer? What kind of support is this?! Me: The issue isn’t with the printer, its with the server the print software is on, which your IT are looking to fix urgently.

They just aren’t getting it.

Manager: No, the PRINTER is not PRINTING so its a PRINTER problem, we don’t have servers. Me: You do have servers, it’s what governs the pull print and login for the devices, and it’s currently down, your IT are looking to fix it.

This would be so frustrating.

Manager: why are you refusing to fix this? You can’t just say no we have a support contract! Me: Your IT fix your servers, we fix the printers and the software that’s on the server. You need to call your IT.

Maybe the director will actually understand.

Manager: I’m escalating this to my director – expect a call back shortly Click What – the – actual – heck.

At least it isn’t this guy’s problem anymore.

Had several calls since then I have ignored – informed their account manager what’s going on – this is now his mountain of stupid to deal with.

It can be very frustrating dealing with people who have no idea how things work, but they insist on telling you how to do your job.

Let's see what the people in the comments have to say about this weird story.

It would be hard to be patient.

Sadly, this would get you in trouble.

This is a great way to put it.

Yes, recorded calls are important.

This does happen a lot.

Dealing with end users can be endlessly frustrating.

