Teen Warned Jerk Neighbor His Broken Mower Would Tear Up The Lawn But Was Told To Mow Anyway, So He Followed Orders And Left The Yard In Ruins

There’s nothing more dangerous than giving a stubborn kid a direct order and a malfunctioning machine.

So when one teen lawn mower warned his jerk neighbor about a busted mower and was told to “mow now or be fired,” he decided to follow instructions a little too closely.

And that yard was about to get cut down to size in more ways than one.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

So this happened last summer. Last summer, my neighbor gave me the job of mowing his lawn. He was kind of a jerk, but he paid me $30 a mow, so I didn’t complain. I have one of those push mowers that has a motor assist on it.

But soon the mower ran into some technical issues.

On the day that this happened, the cable that activated the motor was sticking. Meaning that when I let go of the lever that activated it, the wheels would just keep turning. Which meant that I would tear up the grass when trying to turn or move backwards.

I noticed this and knocked on my neighbor’s door to tell him I’d have to wait until my dad got home so he could show me how to fix it.

He introduces the main characters of this story.

Cast:

JN = Jerk Neighbor

ME = You know who

D = Dad Me: Hello JN. JN: Why haven’t you started yet?

He explains the issue.

Me: The motor assist on my mower is broken, meaning that the wheels won’t stop turning when I want them to. So I need to wait for my dad to get home from work so he can show me how to fix it. I can mow tomorrow though.

JN: You’ll live. Now mow my lawn now or you’re fired. I try to explain to him that it will tear up his yard. JN: This is your last warning. Either mow or you’re fired.

So who is this mower to argue?

Me: Ok then. I go back to my mower and start mowing.

I made sure to miss a bunch of spots so I could have a reason to make a bunch of turns and mark up his yard. By the time I was done, the yard was a mess.

But before leaving, he decided to send his neighbor a clear message.

I went back home, got a sticky note and a pen, and put a message on his door saying, “I Quit.” When my dad got home, I told him the story, and he started laughing.

D: You are so my son. Wait till your mother hears this. Later, JN came over with his twisted story of how he told me to stop mowing but I wouldn’t listen. My dad just laughed and slammed the door in his face.

What did Reddit think?

Turns out, there’s plenty of resources online too for mower issues.

This neighbor better get comfortable with mowing his own dang lawn.

This Redditor thinks they could have done better.

There’s nothing like getting the last laugh.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.