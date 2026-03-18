Teen Was Told Her Bedding Had To Match The Purple Room She Shared With Her Younger Sibling, So She Stood Up To Her Immature Mother’s Insults And Bought The Green Sheets Anyway

Even small decisions can feel big when you don’t have much control over your own space.

So when one teen sharing a bedroom with her younger sister tried to choose green bedding for herself, her mother insisted it didn’t match the purple room her sister had chosen.

That’s when the bedding aisle turned into a battleground.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for wanting my bed to be a colour I want even if it doesn’t match my room? I (19F) share a bedroom with my sister (14F). She recently got a new bed, so our mother took us shopping to buy new bed sheets. I bought some green ones with plants on them, and my sister chose purple.

In the past, her sister had always had the first say on how the room was decorated.

Her favorite color is purple, and she got her way when we had the room decorated years ago. Purple walls, purple curtains.

So when she wanted to start incorporating her favorite color, her family told her it wouldn’t work.

Well, I wanted to buy a green valance sheet to match my duvet cover. My mother told me no because it wouldn’t match the room. She wanted me to get purple or pink.

She decided she was done with having purple forced on her.

I said no, that I didn’t like purple and that it was bad enough sharing a bedroom that I can’t decorate to my choosing, but I wanted my bed to be my color. She insisted on pink valance sheets for me and my sister, so I told her fine, I would buy the green one myself.

Her family punishes her with a string of rude insults.

She then called me a cow, etc., and said that I ruined everything and to go put the pink ones back and buy two green ones. I said I didn’t want to match my sister.

She wasn’t going to be talked out of her preferences this time.

I wanted my bed to be my own since the rest of my room wasn’t. I ended up buying the green myself and the purple for my sister because she didn’t even want pink either. We caused a small scene in the shop, and she is now giving me the silent treatment.

But this drama caused some lingering drama.

My mother is emotionally immature, and I’m her least favorite child—middle child but oldest daughter—and she loves to argue with me. AITA?

Sounds like there’s some major favoritism happening in this story.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter points out that there aren’t many siblings who can navigate sharing a room successfully, especially at this age.

Who ever decided purple and green couldn’t work together?

This family has much bigger problems at hand than bed sheets.

Isn’t her mother supposed to be the adult in this situation?

In times like these, standing your ground is worth it — even if it ruffles some feathers.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.