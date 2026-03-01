Tenant Fully Stocks Kitchen In Shared Rental House, But When His Roommates Complain, He Removes Everything He Bought

Imagine moving into a house that you share with roommates. Would you be upset if one of your roommates fully stocked the kitchen with dishes and cooking supplies, or would you think that was wonderful?

In this story, one man does just that, and he thought he was being helpful. Apparently, not everyone agreed.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

The Empty Cabinets Are Not Enough Space For You? Okay Then… (M25) To start off this tale of pettiness coupled with that sweet revenge, I will give background as to why this outcome perplexed and enraged at the same time. I have lived on my own for awhile now and therefore have furnished the houses I live in. That means bathrooms, living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, cleaning supplies etc. When I moved into this new abode, I was no longer renting the entire house, just the master bedroom and the garage. The other rooms are rented by college students(ages 18, 18, 34, 63) I know…63?

He thought he was doing everyone a favor.

Anyways, when I moved in I asked the landlord about furnishing the house and the reply was they would love for me to do that and then other tenants can use my dishes and cookware and silverware. Pretty nice gesture to make for broke college students, right? Well down the road this assumption would be wrong.

But things have changed.

It has been 3 months with the kitchen and house fully stocked with room to spare for storage and shelf space. Suddenly a rep from the housing company shows up and says she is there to help us organize and schedule cleaning…um okay. Thanks new random unwanted mom. Note: I have been saying every month to the other tenants, “If you want to put something in the kitchen or other places in the house, just tell me and we can move stuff around. Apparently this was too difficult, because now this lady is here putting labels with everyone’s names on the shelves and drawers. Via the complaints of the other tenants.

He finds this all really annoying.

Everyone, now has 1 cabinet and 1 drawer in this kitchen and the space use is completely horrid. Instead of being able to use all of the space in a cabinet for plates. There is now 2 plates on a shelf in each cabinets, because everyone needed there own space. Also, there was plenty of empty cabinet and drawer space already…for weeks…unused. “Don’t let the plates touch, they have cooties!”

Now, everyone will have to do without.

Now, I had to remove all of the shared cookware, bowls, plates, cleaning supplies, silverware, cups etc. because they belong to me and I have no space for pantry food and all of that stuff in one cabinet. Onto the petty revenge side…(rubbing hands together with a devious, if I dare say dastardly smile) “Well, since you children needed to have your space defined and labeled, and you seem to take for granted the fully stocked kitchen and household I have provided. Let us now see how you like have non of those things.” The anticipation was almost too much to bare joined by the rage inside, it was almost as good as some types drugs!

Why would the roommates complain about shared supplies in the kitchen? That’s so weird.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person wonders why the rental company cares how they share their space.

Another person shares a similar story about ungrateful roommates.

These roommates sound much more easy going.

Here’s some advice.

Being generous and helpful isn’t always appreciated.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.