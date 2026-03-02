They Spent Hours Shoveling Snow With A Broken Shovel, Only For This Jerk To Steal Their Parking Spot

Finding a place to park can be a Herculean challenge even without inclement weather.

What would you do if someone stole the coveted spot you spent hours shoveling? This person recently shared their revenge technique with Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

Parking revenge

I live in an area affected by the winter storm.

I had no desire to be on the roads, but as an essential worker, the choice was not mine to make.

I woke up before 3 in the morning to make sure my car was able to get out for me to arrive at work on time.

They might as well have not slept at all!

When my shovel broke, I resorted to tossing ice/snow blocks with my hands.

I came home after my shift to a pristine car (no salt/snow marks) in the space.

I eventually found a spot, but my heart was bitter.

How could it not be?

Today, they left at some point to return and take the spot my neighbor had so diligently shoveled for hours the day before.

The original spot open and being only minimally shoveled, I used the opportunity to park and give it a more thorough cleaning.

Some of the ice blocks may have missed the side area and landed directly in front of their car.

People treat parking with life or death stakes even when there’s not an active blizzard. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this story.

These are the types of people that ignite parking wars.

