Toxic Hotel Boss Ruled The Property With An Iron Fist, So One Bar Manager Filed A Police Report And Forced HR To Finally Do Their Jobs

Toxic leadership thrives in silence, particularly when HR prefers to keep the peace instead of the truth.

After months of intimidation and unchecked outbursts, one towering executive publicly berated the hotel’s bar manager thinking no one dared to challenge him.

Little did he know, he was about to meet his match.

HR can’t help with bullying. Hmm. I used to work at a hotel that is part of a very large hotel chain. The management at my hotel, as well as more senior management, was all about nepotism. If you were related to or friends with someone in upper management, then you had some amazing career prospects ahead. We got a new Food & Beverage Manager who was a golf buddy of the General Manager and the Executive Chef. We’ll call him Houston. Houston had previously managed a number of top restaurants in the city, including a Michelin Star restaurant. Strangely though, he seemed to change jobs every six to twelve months. We soon found out why.

It turned out, Houston was a pretty awful guy.

The position he moved into oversaw three F&B departments with around 300 staff all up. Very quickly, we found that as well as not realizing that we weren’t fine dining, Houston was the most horrible pig of a man that I’ve ever had to work with. He was a very tall, large man who would use his size to physically intimidate other staff and managers. He would shout at anyone for any perceived mistake, real or imagined, that he saw.

But that wasn’t all he did.

He was very handsy and often made seedy comments to the attractive young waitresses. Management would often attend events and eat and drink with guests while also making sure nothing went wrong. As you can imagine, everyone from kitchen staff to waiters to managers was making complaints about him. I know that one manager had gone over the head of our GM and was slowly elevating the issue to higher and higher levels of management, heading toward national level.

HR didn’t seem at all concerned by Houston’s behavior,

The response that our HR department was sticking to was that Houston had been hired to shake things up. Apparently, they had expected a certain amount of friction to occur and had essentially been told to ignore any complaints that came their way. They had taken things through the proper channels and followed the correct procedures. There was nothing they could do. Their hands were tied.

So finally a real adversary for Houston appeared,

Enter our story’s hero.

So the bar in this hotel was well run by a short Filipino man. We’ll call him Jon. Because there were rarely any real issues at the bar, Jon had mostly been left alone by Houston. Jon had never seen Houston’s bad side come out and never personally had a problem with him. One day an issue did come up with the bar. It eventually turned out to be a management miscommunication, which was a very common thing. Thanks, management. But that was irrelevant at the time.

So then Houston tried to terrorize Jon and it wasn’t a pretty sight.

So Houston decided that the problem was Jon’s fault, stormed into the bar, and while Jon was serving and in front of staff, customers, and a supervisor, Houston absolutely laid into Jon, just like he had to every other supervisor and manager in his department already. “WHAT THE **** HAPPENED YESTERDAY? A GROUP COMPLAINED TO ME THIS MORNING THAT WE HADN’T CHARGED THEIR ACCOUNT PROPERLY. SORT YOUR **** OUT AND DO YOUR JOB PROPERLY NEXT TIME!” And picture this with a large six-foot-tall man getting right in the face of a five-foot-tall Filipino while yelling abuse at absolutely the top of his voice.

But Jon wasn’t going to take this laying down.

Houston stormed back to his office. Jon didn’t take anyone’s ****, and he followed Houston back to his office while they shouted at each other in front of even more staff, supervisors, and another manager. Houston obviously didn’t back down or apologize because this is how he had operated for the last six months without any consequences. Jon went straight up to HR and told them exactly what had happened, and as usual, they told him there was nothing they could do. That seemed like it was going to be the end of it.

Jon didn’t stop there, though.

That night Jon went home and got some legal advice from a friend. Following the advice, he typed up an objective account of exactly what had happened and included names of all staff who had witnessed the encounter. This showed how many people were able to confirm his story. He emailed this to the entire management team, including team leaders, supervisors, and other departments, as well as each person in HR. This eliminated deniability in anyone’s account, as well as keeping the whole hotel in the loop of what was going on.

If HR wouldn’t help, Jon would find someone who would.

The next day Jon took his written account down to the police station to file charges of workplace assault. He received a document from the police to confirm that he had filed charges. He then sent that document to the same mailing list of management and HR.

Finally, management was forced to take this seriously.

By the time he arrived at work that afternoon, the GM had started an inquiry into the issue that he had previously been “completely unaware of.” HR was claiming that they had no idea what had been going on either. This was definitely the first they were hearing of problems with Houston. Over the next few days, everyone in the F&B department from team leader up was called in to a meeting to discuss their experiences with Houston. At the end of the week, Houston was notified that he was to attend a meeting with the upper management and HR teams the next day.

Houston didn’t last much longer at the company.

The next day came, and Houston went into his office, packed up his things, walked into the meeting, and slammed his note of resignation onto the desk. HR agreed to an immediate termination of his contract, and he walked out of the job that afternoon. After he left my hotel, he got a job at a small, very average Mexican restaurant as a sommelier. He lasted about three months there. A few months later, one of the waitresses caught an Uber home after a night out. Guess who was the driver.

Looks like Jon was the hero everyone needed.

What did Reddit think?

When it comes to reporting workplace misconduct, a paper trail is your best friend.

Houston is not a safe man to be around — not at work, and definitely not in an Uber.

This commenter saw this story as a perfect example of a realistic way to engage HR in a workplace dispute.

HR should be approached very carefully in many instances.

After months of cruel mistreatment, someone finally thought to keep a paper trail.

You can’t outrun the truth forever!

